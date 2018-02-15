See The 2nd Promotional Trailer and DLC Costumes for Attack on Titan 2

Koei Tecmo has released the second promotional video for Attack on Titan 2. This trailer gives a brief rundown of the new features added in this game, such as character creation and online team versus mode.

In addition to that, Koei Tecmo has also published a list of DLC costumes that will be available gradually after release. All of these 20 additional costumes can also be obtained right away if the Digital Deluxe Edition is purchased.

Koei Tecmo has so far published images of eight costumes that will be available in the first two weeks after release, which you can see after the list below.

Releasing on March 15

Delinquent costume for Eren

Chinese Dress costume for Mikasa

Leather Jacket costume for Levi

Releasing on March 22

Kid costume for Armin

Clown costume for Jean

Kungfu costume for Connie

Cheerleader costume for Sasha

Gothic Lolita costume for Christa

Releasing on March 29

American Football costume for Reiner

Pajama costume for Bertolt

Motorcycle Suit costume for Annie

Pirate costume for Ymir

Releasing on April 5

Scientist costume for Hange

Knight costume for Erwin

Kunoichi costume for Mikasa

Maid costume for Christa

Releasing on April 12

Idol costume for Annie

Jersey costume for Sasha

Shrine Maiden costume for Ymir

Detective costume for Hange

Attack on Titan 2 will be released in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on March 15. The Western release, which will follow five days later on March 20, replaces the PlayStation Vita with Xbox One.

[Source: Koei Tecmo via Famitsu]