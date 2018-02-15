See The 2nd Promotional Trailer and DLC Costumes for Attack on Titan 2
Koei Tecmo has released the second promotional video for Attack on Titan 2. This trailer gives a brief rundown of the new features added in this game, such as character creation and online team versus mode.
In addition to that, Koei Tecmo has also published a list of DLC costumes that will be available gradually after release. All of these 20 additional costumes can also be obtained right away if the Digital Deluxe Edition is purchased.
Koei Tecmo has so far published images of eight costumes that will be available in the first two weeks after release, which you can see after the list below.
Releasing on March 15
- Delinquent costume for Eren
- Chinese Dress costume for Mikasa
- Leather Jacket costume for Levi
Releasing on March 22
- Kid costume for Armin
- Clown costume for Jean
- Kungfu costume for Connie
- Cheerleader costume for Sasha
- Gothic Lolita costume for Christa
Releasing on March 29
- American Football costume for Reiner
- Pajama costume for Bertolt
- Motorcycle Suit costume for Annie
- Pirate costume for Ymir
Releasing on April 5
- Scientist costume for Hange
- Knight costume for Erwin
- Kunoichi costume for Mikasa
- Maid costume for Christa
Releasing on April 12
- Idol costume for Annie
- Jersey costume for Sasha
- Shrine Maiden costume for Ymir
- Detective costume for Hange
Attack on Titan 2 will be released in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on March 15. The Western release, which will follow five days later on March 20, replaces the PlayStation Vita with Xbox One.
[Source: Koei Tecmo via Famitsu]