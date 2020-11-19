English-speaking and western Persona fans have long awaited news about Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers‘ localization and western release. While Atlus and Koei Tecmo remain quiet, retailer listings suggest a 2021 launch window is on the cards.

Twitter user @LocalizeP5S noticed that a number of Asian retailers have created listings for Persona 5 Scramble’s English version. An Indonesian retailer, PS Enterprise, explained the move on its Facebook page, claiming to have heard word from a supplier that a 2021 launch is indeed the plan. Elsewhere, Pakistani retailer Toy or Game lists the title’s “English with Japanese or English voiceovers” version for Q1 2021. The listing from Qisahn, a storefront in Singapore, boasts a placeholder date of March 31, 2021. This seems another hint at a possible Q1 2021 release.

As always, fans should probably keep their hopes in check until Atlus or Koei Tecmo confirm their launch plans. Still, this all appears to indicate that the English version may not be too far away.

Persona 5 Scramble originally released in Japan on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in February of this year. Other Asian territories received the Omega Force-developed RPG in June. Though, official details about an English release remain under wraps, both Koei Tecmo and Atlus have previously confirmed the action-RPG will come west. Atlus hinted at as much earlier this year in a survey. Koei Tecmo shared confirmation of its own in a financial report over the summer. However, website Persona Central notes that mention of the western launch was later excised from the company’s second quarterly report.

[Source: LocalizeP5S on Twitter via Persona Central]