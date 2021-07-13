ATLUS has introduced a 25th anniversary website for the Persona franchise. As well as a thank you message for the fans, the site teases seven new game projects and celebration events to be revealed throughout the year, starting this September and ending in fall 2022.

As translated by Gematsu, the message thanks fans for supporting the franchise throughout the last 25 years, confirming the Persona games have now hit another major sales milestone:

As of 2021, the Persona series has sold over 15 million copies worldwide. To all of our fans that have supported us for so long, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And this coming September, the Persona series will finally celebrate its 25th anniversary. To show our gratitude, we are preparing a number of celebrations over the one year period from September 2021 to fall 2022. From 25th anniversary goods and various events to game news and more, we will be making all sorts of anniversary announcements. Please look forward to them.

No further details on the seven events and game announcements have been revealed, although none of them are likely to include the 25th anniversary goods. Those are already available for purchase through the ATLUS D shop or animate online and include items such as key chains, acrylic stands, stickers, badges, calendars, mugs, t-shirts, and even face masks.

The Persona franchise began in 1996 with the release of Revelations: Persona on PlayStation. The most recent release was Persona 5 Strikers on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2020. Since ATLUS’ financial report last year, the Persona franchise has hit a series of sales milestones. Persona 5 Royal on PlayStation 4 has now sold 1.8 million units while Persona 5 Strikers has crossed the 1.5 million sales benchmark across all platforms. Sales in North America, Europe, and Asia have all exceeded the publisher’s expectations too.

[Source: Persona Channel via Gematsu]