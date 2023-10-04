Hitman World of Assassination Roadmap for October Includes 25th Anniversary Celebrations

Io Interactive is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, and it’s making the most of Hitman World of Assassination to spread the cheer with a series of events, challenges, and more.

Hitman World of Assassination 25th Anniversary event details

There’s much to keep track of in October where Hitman is concerned. Not only is there the 25th anniversary celebrations, but we also have the return of the Halloween event and a brand new celebrity Elusive Target.

Below is the official word from IO Interactive on what to expect this month in Hitman World of Assassination.

”Players are invited to join the celebrations and enjoy a long list of in-game events. Two Elusive Target Missions—Bad Boy and The Food Critic—will return to the game, available between October 13 and 23, and October 20 and 30, respectively.

Hitman World of Assassination will also offer new challenges and cool suits to its players throughout the month of October. Notably, The Mills Reverie Halloween Event will be back on October 26. Starting on the same day, the Codename 47 challenge will allow fans to unlock a retro skin and suit for Agent 47. On October 27, live stream fans can unlock an exclusive Purple Streak Suit as a Twitch drop while watching their favorite content creators.

Players of Hitman World of Assassination will get to enjoy the next Elusive Target Mission: The Drop on October 27. They will be tasked with eliminating an international DJ-turned-drug lord, modeled on the appearance of world-renowned DJ Dimitri Vegas.

For a limited time, players will be able to participate in the unique do-or-die contract. It will be up to them to find the numerous ways to get Agent 47 to infiltrate a Berlin club and eliminate the threat posed by the double-faced musician.”

A mobile and Nintendo Switch version of Hitman Bloody Money was also announced.

Hitman World of Assassination is the collected version of IO Interactive’s modern Hitman trilogy. It features maps, missions, equipment, and more from all three games and the highly compelling Freelancer mode that arrived earlier this year.

IO Interactive’s next project will see the Danish studio creating a new James Bond game that tells the origin story of the famous agent.