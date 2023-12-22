DayZ 10th Anniversary Merch Box on Sale Now

Bohemia Interactive recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its survival game DayZ, and fans of the game can now own a piece of the game’s history with a merch box.
DayZ began life as a mod for the military sim ARMA 2 and that went on to produce the DayZ: Battle Royale mod with would eventually transform into PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
Introducing the exclusive and highly coveted DayZ Survival 10th Anniversary Merch Ammo Box – a limited edition collector’s item, with only 250 numbered pieces available worldwide. This meticulously crafted box is a celebration of a decade of survival excellence and is packed with rare and unique items for the true DayZ enthusiast.
Key Features:
- DayZ Numbered Ammo Box (27 x 18 x 14 cm, 3 kg): Each box is a piece of gaming history, individually numbered and crafted to embody the spirit of DayZ. The durable construction ensures your collection remains safe and secure.
- DayZ DEEZ BEANS Tin Can with Mystery T-Shirt: Open the iconic DEEZ BEANS tin can to reveal a mystery DayZ-themed T-shirt, adding an element of surprise and delight to your collection.
- DayZ 10th Anniversary Velcro Patch: Showcase your loyalty to DayZ with an exclusive velcro patch designed to commemorate a decade of survival adventures.
- DayZ Official Stitch Velcro Patch: Add another layer of authenticity to your gear with an official stitched velcro patch, a symbol of your dedication to the DayZ community.
- DayZ “This is Your Story” Small Mousepad (350x250mm): Immerse yourself in the DayZ universe with a compact and high-quality mousepad, featuring inspiring graphics that remind you, “This is Your Story.”
- DayZ Chernarus + Livonia Maps Collection: Navigate the post-apocalyptic landscapes with the latest versions of the Chernarus and Livonia maps, an essential addition to your survival toolkit.
- DayZ PS4 (PS5 Compatible) OR Xbox OR Steam Code Voucher for PC: Choose your platform and dive into the world of DayZ with a voucher for the gaming system of your choice.
- DayZ Zippo Lighter: Ignite the flame of survival with a specially designed DayZ Zippo lighter, a stylish and practical addition to your collection.
- DayZ A5 Size Durable Steel Plate: Embrace the rugged nature of DayZ with a durable steel plate featuring A5 size dimensions – a unique and eye-catching display piece.
- DayZ Ceramic Mug in 10th Anniversary Design: Sip your favorite beverage in style with a ceramic mug adorned with exclusive 10th-anniversary design elements, perfect for celebrating a decade of DayZ adventures.