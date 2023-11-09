Hitman World of Assassination Winter Roadmap Revealed

IO Interactive has followed up its 25th Anniversary event with the roadmap for the Winter event season for Hitman: World of Assassination.

Santa Slays

The season brings a variety of challenges, unlockables, and Elusive Targets from today all the way through to February. Of note is the previously Stadia exclusive Cloud Nine Challenge Pack, which features the Sunset Suit for Agent 47. It’s available to earn for all players right now.

The Featured Contracts, available from today are Wiggle’s Music Mayhem, and give players unique contracts with a musical theme.

The Public Enemy challenge comes later this month, and can unlock the Public Enemy suit so you can enter missions looking like Depression-era bank robber John Dillinger

Festive favorite Holiday Hoarders (which features a pair of robbers suspiciously close to Home Alone’s Wet Bandits) will feature a new challenge next month that can unlock a cozy Christmas suit for Agent 47.

As we head closer to Christmas, the Hokkaido Snow Festival will be available to play for free to anyone who doesn’t already own it, and the month is capped off with an Elusive Target called Galore that will run until February 12, 2024.

As ever, these additions come at no extra cost to existing Hitman World of Assassination players. That includes its massive roguelike Freelancer mode which launched earlier this year.

Hitman World of Assassination is out now on PS4 and PS5.