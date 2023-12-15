Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game Release Date Drives Into View

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have revealed the Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game release date for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game will launch on the aforementioned platforms on March 5, 2024

The Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game release date trailer can be viewed below.

Expeditions comes from the makers of the popular Mudrunner and Snowrunner games and promises greater physics-based off-roading with the biggest game in the series to date.

Embark on ever-rewarding scientific expeditions as you adapt to nature’s challenges and unravel the mysteries of uncharted lands. Venture into the vast wilderness of arid deserts and rugged forests to the steepest mountains, brimming with hidden treasures and forgotten ruins.

Lead research missions as you drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, using advanced technologies and high-tech tools to overcome obstacles. Build and manage your base and equip your vehicles with essential gadgets like drones or scanners to ensure your success in the wild. Hire a team of top-notch experts to improve your skills in the field, unlocking new possibilities for exploration.