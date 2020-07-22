Persona 5 Royal has reached an impressive new sales milestone. The title’s worldwide sales now sit at approximately 1.4 million units sold. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is making waves its own, as well. In Japan and other regions of Asia, the game from Omega Force has shifted an impressive 480,000 copies.

Atlus shared the news on the Persona Channel website. In doing so, the company also announced that the franchise’s cumulative sales total reached a whopping 13 million. Achieving such a milestone was further helped by the recent release of Persona 4 Golden on PC, which itself moved 500,000 units.

To commemorate this success, Persona 5 Royal is presently on sale on the PlayStation Store for $44.99. The 25 percent off discount went live earlier this morning and will conclude next month on August 6th. Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition is similarly discounted for a limited time, now available for the price of $52.49. The game’s Ultimate Edition, which usually costs $99.99, presently has a discount price of $74.99 on the PlayStation Store.

Persona 5 Royal hit stores in Japan last fall on October 31st. It released elsewhere in Asia in February of this year, before finally making its way westward the following month on March 31st. Atlus launched Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers this past February in Japan. Asia received the Omega Force project just last month, but news regarding when the experience will reach western shores remains under wraps as of writing.

Atlus’ Persona 5 Royal serves as an enhanced version of the universally lauded Persona 5. By all accounts, this iteration of the beloved experience doesn’t disappoint, either. Our review awarded the title a 10 out of 10, especially noting how the addition of new confidants and changes to the Palaces managed to keep things fresh.

[Source: Atlus via Gematsu]