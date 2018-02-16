Armored Warfare Giveaway – Win Rookie and Legendary Founder’s Packs

Armored Warfare, a free-to-play tank warfare game, is headed to PS4 next week. We’ve got ten (10) codes for the Rookie Pack and ten (10) codes for the Legionary Pack to give away to PlayStation LifeStyle readers to get them prepped for combat.

The Rookie Pack includes:

1.000.000 Credits

1,500 Gold

3 days of Premium time

Founder’s Pack exclusive Object 430 ICE Tier 3 Premium Main Battle Tank

The Legionary Pack includes:

2.000.000 Credits

2,000 Gold

7 days of Premium Time

Two Founder’s Pack-exclusive Premium vehicles – Object 430 ICE Tier 3 Main Battle Tank and OF-40 ICE Tier 4 Main Battle Tank

How to Enter

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, simply drop a comment below telling why you want to win one of the Founder’s Packs! If you’re a fan of tank games, we’re sure you want to get your hands on one of these codes! Our readers are our most important asset, so we want to hear from you. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win one.

Codes are US only! You must have an NA PSN to redeem them.

The giveaway is running through Tuesday night, and we’ll be handing out codes all weekend. If you are selected as a winner, we will be sending you the code through your contact information on the channel you won from (Facebook, Twitter, Disqus email). Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to ensure delivery of the code.

Armored Warfare is already in early access for owners of the Founder’s Packs, so as soon as you get a code, feel free to hop into the game and start playing.

Good luck in our Armored Warfare giveaway!