PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Hand of the Gods Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List

February 16, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Hand of the Gods trophies

Hi-Rez Studios are launching their tactics-based SMITE spin-off next week, and that means trophies are being added! The full list of Hand of the Gods trophies is now available, and it includes a Platinum for devoted players to collect.

Check out the Hand of the Gods trophies below:

Platinum

  • The God Hand
    You have acquired all Trophies! Congratulations!

Gold

  • Unbreakable
    Win a game with your Summoning Stone at 25 or more health
  • Bank Heist
    Aquire a gold card in your hand that is owned by your opponent (excludes Training Mode)

Silver

  • Arcane Magnificence Master
    Play 200 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Divine Spawner Master
    Spawn or deploy 200 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Massacre Master
    Kill 200 units (excludes Training Mode)
  • Escaped the Cycle
    Win 50 games with Ganesha (excludes Training Mode)
  • Death Touch
    Win 50 games with Ah Puch (excludes Training Mode)
  • Roma Invicta
    Win 50 matches with Bellona (excludes Training Mode)
  • Guardian of the Heavens
    Win 50 matches with Nu Wa (excludes Training Mode)
  • Praise the Sun
    Win 50 matches with Ra (excludes Training Mode)
  • For Valhalla
    Win 50 matches with Odin
  • Olympian
    Win 50 matches with Zeus
  • All that Glitters Master
    Open 200 gold card packs
  • Apotheosis Master
    Play 200 matches
  • Domination Master
    Win 200 matches
  • Grand Champion
    Retire an arena run with 12 wins and 0 losses

Bronze

  • Leave No Survivors
    Win with no opponent units remaining on the battlefield (excludes Training Mode)
  • Stone Breaker
    Deal 1000 damage to Summoning Stones (excludes Training Mode)
  • Uncontrolled Power
    Deal 50 damage in a single match (excludes Training Mode)
  • The Hunter
    Kill 100 Beasts (excludes Training Mode)
  • Pick a Card, Any Card
    Discover 50 cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Overwhelming Force
    Win a game by turn 5
  • Run the Gauntlet
    Play 50 Gauntlet matches
  • The Long Journey
    Complete 25 quests
  • Divine Spawner Adept
    Spawn or deploy 100 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Divine Spawner Intermediate
    Spawn or deploy 50 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Massacre Adept
    Kill 100 units (excludes Training Mode)
  • Divine Spawner Novice
    Spawn or deploy 10 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Arcane Magnificence Adept
    Play 100 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Arcane Magnificence Intermediate
    Play 50 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Arcane Magnificence Novice
    Play 10 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
  • Domination Novice
    Win 10 matches
  • Massacre Intermediate
    Kill 50 units (excludes Training Mode)
  • Massacre Novice
    Kill 10 units
  • All that Glitters Adept
    Open 100 gold card packs
  • All that Glitters Intermediate
    Open 50 gold card packs
  • All that Glitters Novice
    Open 10 gold card packs
  • Apotheosis Adept
    Play 100 matches
  • Apotheosis Intermediate
    Play 50 matches
  • Apotheosis Novice
    Play 10 matches
  • Domination Adept
    Win 100 matches
  • Domination Intermediate
    Win 50 matches
  • Paper Cut
    Open 50 card packs

Hand of the Gods fully launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 20.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

Tags: , , ,
Watch Tokyo Jungle Director Yohei Kataoka Talk About Japanese Game Development
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.