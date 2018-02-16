Hand of the Gods Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List
Hi-Rez Studios are launching their tactics-based SMITE spin-off next week, and that means trophies are being added! The full list of Hand of the Gods trophies is now available, and it includes a Platinum for devoted players to collect.
Check out the Hand of the Gods trophies below:
Platinum
- The God Hand
You have acquired all Trophies! Congratulations!
Gold
- Unbreakable
Win a game with your Summoning Stone at 25 or more health
- Bank Heist
Aquire a gold card in your hand that is owned by your opponent (excludes Training Mode)
Silver
- Arcane Magnificence Master
Play 200 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Divine Spawner Master
Spawn or deploy 200 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Massacre Master
Kill 200 units (excludes Training Mode)
- Escaped the Cycle
Win 50 games with Ganesha (excludes Training Mode)
- Death Touch
Win 50 games with Ah Puch (excludes Training Mode)
- Roma Invicta
Win 50 matches with Bellona (excludes Training Mode)
- Guardian of the Heavens
Win 50 matches with Nu Wa (excludes Training Mode)
- Praise the Sun
Win 50 matches with Ra (excludes Training Mode)
- For Valhalla
Win 50 matches with Odin
- Olympian
Win 50 matches with Zeus
- All that Glitters Master
Open 200 gold card packs
- Apotheosis Master
Play 200 matches
- Domination Master
Win 200 matches
- Grand Champion
Retire an arena run with 12 wins and 0 losses
Bronze
- Leave No Survivors
Win with no opponent units remaining on the battlefield (excludes Training Mode)
- Stone Breaker
Deal 1000 damage to Summoning Stones (excludes Training Mode)
- Uncontrolled Power
Deal 50 damage in a single match (excludes Training Mode)
- The Hunter
Kill 100 Beasts (excludes Training Mode)
- Pick a Card, Any Card
Discover 50 cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Overwhelming Force
Win a game by turn 5
- Run the Gauntlet
Play 50 Gauntlet matches
- The Long Journey
Complete 25 quests
- Divine Spawner Adept
Spawn or deploy 100 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Divine Spawner Intermediate
Spawn or deploy 50 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Massacre Adept
Kill 100 units (excludes Training Mode)
- Divine Spawner Novice
Spawn or deploy 10 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Arcane Magnificence Adept
Play 100 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Arcane Magnificence Intermediate
Play 50 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Arcane Magnificence Novice
Play 10 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Domination Novice
Win 10 matches
- Massacre Intermediate
Kill 50 units (excludes Training Mode)
- Massacre Novice
Kill 10 units
- All that Glitters Adept
Open 100 gold card packs
- All that Glitters Intermediate
Open 50 gold card packs
- All that Glitters Novice
Open 10 gold card packs
- Apotheosis Adept
Play 100 matches
- Apotheosis Intermediate
Play 50 matches
- Apotheosis Novice
Play 10 matches
- Domination Adept
Win 100 matches
- Domination Intermediate
Win 50 matches
- Paper Cut
Open 50 card packs
Hand of the Gods fully launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 20.
[Source: PSN Profiles]