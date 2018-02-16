Hand of the Gods Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List

Hi-Rez Studios are launching their tactics-based SMITE spin-off next week, and that means trophies are being added! The full list of Hand of the Gods trophies is now available, and it includes a Platinum for devoted players to collect.

Check out the Hand of the Gods trophies below:

Platinum The God Hand

You have acquired all Trophies! Congratulations! Gold Unbreakable

Win a game with your Summoning Stone at 25 or more health

Aquire a gold card in your hand that is owned by your opponent (excludes Training Mode) Silver Arcane Magnificence Master

Play 200 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)

Spawn or deploy 200 God cards (excludes Training Mode)

Kill 200 units (excludes Training Mode)

Win 50 games with Ganesha (excludes Training Mode)

Win 50 games with Ah Puch (excludes Training Mode)

Win 50 matches with Bellona (excludes Training Mode)

Win 50 matches with Nu Wa (excludes Training Mode)

Win 50 matches with Ra (excludes Training Mode)

Win 50 matches with Odin

Win 50 matches with Odin Olympian

Win 50 matches with Zeus

Win 50 matches with Zeus All that Glitters Master

Open 200 gold card packs

Play 200 matches

Win 200 matches

Retire an arena run with 12 wins and 0 losses Bronze Leave No Survivors

Win with no opponent units remaining on the battlefield (excludes Training Mode)

Deal 1000 damage to Summoning Stones (excludes Training Mode)

Deal 50 damage in a single match (excludes Training Mode)

Kill 100 Beasts (excludes Training Mode)

Discover 50 cards (excludes Training Mode)

Win a game by turn 5

Play 50 Gauntlet matches

Complete 25 quests

Spawn or deploy 100 God cards (excludes Training Mode)

Spawn or deploy 50 God cards (excludes Training Mode)

Kill 100 units (excludes Training Mode)

Spawn or deploy 10 God cards (excludes Training Mode)

Play 100 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)

Play 50 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)

Play 10 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)

Win 10 matches

Kill 50 units (excludes Training Mode)

Kill 10 units

Open 100 gold card packs

Open 50 gold card packs

Open 10 gold card packs

Play 100 matches

Play 50 matches

Play 10 matches

Win 100 matches

Win 50 matches

Open 50 card packs

Hand of the Gods fully launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 20.

[Source: PSN Profiles]