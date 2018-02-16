Here’s How Combat Works in Hokuto ga Gotoku

SEGA’s Fist of the North Star and Yakuza collaboration is set to release this year in Japan, and now we’ve got a bunch of videos focusing on combat. They touch on everything from beginner strategies to advanced maneuvers. It’s a great taste of what to expect from Hokuto ga Gotoku when it releases March 8, 2018.

Check out the three Hokuto ga Gotoku combat videos below (Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced):

Here’s some other recent information on the upcoming Fist of the North Star game:

First of all, we have the well-known major antagonist of Fist of the North Star, Raoh. He is the eldest of the four Hokuto Shinken brothers, and he wants to use the techniques he learned to unify the chaotic lands with violence and iron fist, which leads him to be known as Ken-oh (The Fist King). In Hokuto ga Gotoku, Raoh will be voiced by Masami Iwasaki, who is known in the Yakuza series as Ryuji Goda’s voice actor. In the original Fist of the North Star series, Rihaku was known as the leader of Nanto Five Chariot Stars, a group of five officers who swore their allegiance to Nanto’s last general. In Hokuto ga Gotoku however, he is introduced as one of the rare doctors who work in Eden’s clinic. Despite working as a doctor, Rihaku knows a lot of things about martial arts, and also situations outside Eden, which leads some to think he might not be an ordinary doctor. Rihaku will be voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji, who has been voicing Detective Makoto Date in Yakuza series.

Hokuto ga Gotoku will be released for PlayStation 4 on March 8, 2018 in Japan, and will feature Kiryu as DLC.