ConcernedApe Offers Update on Stardew Valley Multiplayer

Developer Eric Barone of ConcernedApe has offered an update on Stardew Valley‘s multiplayer component, revealing that work on new features is done, and that the new text has been sent off for translation purposes.

Thanking Chucklefish’s Tom Coxon, who has been helping out with all the network coding, Barone wrote:

Once we’ve received the translated text and integrated it back into the game, we’ll begin a serious QA phase involving thorough testing of all new features in both multiplayer and single player contexts. When that is finished, the update should be ready for a public beta. I am still shooting for a spring release for the beta. When the beta gets closer to launch, I’ll fill you guys in on more specifics as to how multiplayer will work, as well as a more complete list of the new features in the update. I’ll also be sure to let you guys know as soon as we’ve determined a more concrete timetable for release.

Barone also shared the image above of new signs, noting that these signs are crafting items that’ll be available to us from the start of the game. “Any item in Stardew Valley can be ‘clicked’ onto them to display,” he wrote.

[Source: Stardew Valley]