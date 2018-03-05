Sony Details GDC 2018 Plans Ahead of Show
The annual Game Developer’s Conference is almost upon us, with the show getting ready to kick off later this month. To get fans excited, Sony has recently revealed what their plans will be for the entirety of the show, including the various titles they’ll have on hand as well as some of the panels that they’ll be participating in.
For those unaware, GDC 2018 will be taking place from March 21-23, and like most gaming conventions, a large contingent of companies will be there. Over at the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that they will be on the Expo floor at Space 601 in the South Hall, bringing plenty of tech, tools, and games for everyone to look at. Additionally, SIE developers, programmers, producers, and many other experts will be at the show and speaking to attendees at various PlayStation sessions.
As far as games go, Sony will be bringing some of their most popular, and some of the more highly anticipated titles to the show, including:
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Monster Hunter: World
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Donut County
- The Swords of Ditto
- Guacamelee! 2
- Moss (PSVR)
- Bravo Team (PSVR)
For a look at some of the Sponsored Sessions that will be occurring, take a look below, and head over to the PlayStation Blog for a full look at the Sony GDC 2018 plans:
Production Pipelines for HDR and Wide Color Assets
Date: Thursday 22nd March
Time: 10:00am- 11:00am
Location: Room 3009, West Hall
Fraud in Gaming – Disrupting the Bad in the Good
Date: Wednesday 21st March
Time: 2:00pm-3:00pm
Location: Room 3009, West Hall
PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group: YES! We Did That!
Date: Thursday 22nd March
Time: 2:00pm 2:30pm
Location: Career Theater, North Hall
Final Final Version 02: Adventures in Creative Collaboration (Presented by Sony Interactive Entertainment America)
Date: Friday, March 23rd
Time: 11:30am – 12:00pm
Location: Career Theater, North Hall
[Source: PlayStation Blog]