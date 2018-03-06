New Trailer Shows off Console-Specific Features in TERA

In anticipation of the upcoming open beta, En Masse Entertainment has revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming TERA on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The trailer (which you can see below) shows off some of the console-specific features that will be coming to the game when it launches later this Spring.

If you’re interested in TERA, don’t forget that the open beta begins this weekend, running from March 9 to March 12. While no beta restrictions or rules have been revealed, it’s fair to assume you will be able to complete various quests, pair up with friends, and attempt to take down some BAMS (Big Ass Monsters) while you test out the game.

For more information on the upcoming TERA, check out some of the features of the game below:

TERA brings true action combat into a high fantasy MMORPG setting. Players explore a vast world where their combat skills are put to the test against deadly Big Ass Monsters (BAMs). They’ll need to actively dodge out of the way of incoming attacks, study enemy attack patterns, and execute precise skill combos to take them down! Lock-On System: An all-new Lock-On System keeps the enemies in sight and the action centered on-screen.

TERA is slated for a Spring 2018 release.