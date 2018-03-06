Listings for Possible The Sims 4 Console DLC Leaked

According to recent leaks on the Amazon France website, it looks like a ton of The Sims 4 expansions will be coming to the console versions of the game. First found by Everybody Plays, it seems like a variety of hidden listings for various expansions of the Xbox One version of The Sims 4 were found, and they even included release dates for them.

For the full list of possible expansions coming, check out below (via Everybody Plays):

Of course, we have to take all of this information with a grain of salt for now, as no confirmation has been released regarding the listings. Still, it would make sense for future content to come out eventually, and The Sims series is known for having tons of options when it comes to downloadable content. We’ll make sure to keep you updated once more information comes out.

For more on The Sims 4, check out the patch notes for the latest update to the game:

Happy 2018! Now that the eggnog is past the expiration date, and you’ve found the last of those pesky wrapping paper bits from under the sofa let’s have some real fun! You wanted to be able to freely rotate objects, and now you can! With free rotate you can rotate objects to any angle – thirty degrees, thirty-two degrees… thirty-one… Forty-eight clockwise, nine counter-clockwise, three clockwise… Oh gosh, that’s something different! Forget I ever said that!

When you own a restaurant, let the food to do the talking and not the questionable décor when placing your eatery from My Library.

Sometimes you just want to back out of a decision and now you can, with added reliability.

It’s come to our attention that it is rude to ask someone their age, so we decided to be polite and not ask when you switch between an Adult Vampire to a Toddler in

The Sims 4 is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

[Source: Everybody Plays]