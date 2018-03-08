Koei Tecmo Has Published All Images of Attack on Titan 2 DLC Costumes

After previously revealing the first eight DLC costumes for Attack on Titan 2, Koei Tecmo has today released images of the remaining twelve extra costumes, for a total of 20 costumes.

In the Attack on Titan 2 video game, some characters will be able to change costumes which can be worn in both daily life and battles. While there are also casual costumes which are unlockable in-game (though some of them can be unlocked earlier with pre-order and early purchase bonuses), these DLC costumes offer even more bizarre designs that hardcore fans of Attack on Titan characters should find them interesting.

Koei Tecmo is also providing a pricier Digital Deluxe Edition of Attack on Titan 2 on PlayStation Store where you will be able to obtain all twenty DLC costumes as soon as they are officially released. You can see the full schedule list and images of the costumes right below.

Releasing on March 15

Delinquent costume for Eren

Chinese Dress costume for Mikasa

Leather Jacket costume for Levi

Releasing on March 22

Kid costume for Armin

Clown costume for Jean

Kungfu costume for Connie

Cheerleader costume for Sasha

Gothic Lolita costume for Christa

Releasing on March 29

American Football costume for Reiner

Pajama costume for Bertolt

Motorcycle Suit costume for Annie

Pirate costume for Ymir

Releasing on April 5

Scientist costume for Hange

Knight costume for Erwin

Kunoichi costume for Mikasa

Maid costume for Christa

Releasing on April 12

Idol costume for Annie

Jersey costume for Sasha

Shrine Maiden costume for Ymir

Detective costume for Hange

Attack on Titan 2 will be released first in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on March 15. The North American and European release, which will follow five days later on March 20, replaces the PlayStation Vita version with Xbox One.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]