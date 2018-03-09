New Japanese God of War Trailer Proves the Series Would Make a Great Anime

It won’t be long before players get to take on the role of Kratos and his son Atreus. With the game set to release next month, a new trailer Japanese trailer has been released, showcasing the fatherly side of Kratos, along with plenty of anger and destruction. This God of War looks to bring out a new side of Kratos, one that is not out for revenge, but survival and protection of his son.

See God of War in a whole different light in the trailer below:

We covered God of War at last year’s E3, with our own Paulmichael Contreras having this to say:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games. Watch this space for more God of War E3 coverage to come, including a one-on-one interview with Cory Barlog to dive a little deeper into the development of this new direction for the franchise.

April 20 is right around the corner. Are you prepared?