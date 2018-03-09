Tennis World Tour Takes Serve This May

Ready to work on your serves and returns, but don’t want to get all sweaty? Developer Breakpoint and publisher Bigben have announced today that Tennis World Tour will be releasing on May 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game, which was first announced back in May of 2017 will look to bring the feeling of tennis into your home, delivering an experience perfect for those who enjoy the sport.

Tennis World Tour will feature more than 30 real-life athletes, such as Roger Federer, Madison Keys, John Isner, and many more. Gamers will also be able to create their own custom tennis pro and try to work their way up to the No. 1 world ranking. The game’s career mode will allow you to select where to train, which sponsorships to side with, and what stats to focus on.

We got to sit down and check out some footage of the game at PSX 2017 and the game looks like it will be right up the alley of those looking for a true tennis simulation. Players will need to make sure they are positionally sound and choose the appropriate shot power, as both play a huge role in Tennis World Tour.

Let us know in the comments if you’ll be picking up Tennis World Tour later this year, and if so, which sponsorships you think you would sign off on as an up and coming pro. Tennis World Tour delivers it serve on May 22, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.