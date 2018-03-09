View the Call of Duty World League Atlanta Schedule and Stream – Day One
The Call of Duty World League New Atlanta event kicks off today from the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s the third major competitive event for Call of Duty: WWII, with CWL Dallas and New Orleans previously kicking off the competitive season. It should be a fun show with all of the top teams, such as OpTic Gaming and Team Kaliber.
It’s a huge event as there are over 160 teams competing in the tournament’s open bracket, and 16 teams already in pool play. It’s possible for a team from the open bracket to compete for the win, as in December during Call of Duty: WWII‘s first event (CWL Dallas) FaZe Clan managed to go from the open bracket and finish fourth overall. It was an impressive feat, and showed that open bracket teams can have incredible runs even if they are at a disadvantage.
Here’s the day one CWL Atlanta schedule:
10:00 EST – Doors Open
12:00 EST – Competition begins
13:00 EST – Broadcast Begins
14:00 EST – Matches
- Rise Nation vs Splyce
- OpTic Gaming vs eUnited
- FaZe Clan vs Era Eternity
- Echo Fox vs Lightning Pandas
15:30 EST – Matches
- Team Envyus vs Red Reserve
- Team Kaliber vs Evil Geniuses
- Unilad vs Mindfreak
- Luminosity vs Vitality
17:00 EST – Matches
- FaZe Clan vs eUnited
- Splyce vs Echo Fox
- OpTic Gaming vs Era Eternity
- Rise Nation vs Lightning Pandas
18:30 EST – Matches
- Luminosity vs Evil Geniuses
- Red Reserve vs Unilad
- Team Envyus vs Mindfreak
- Team Kaliber vs Vitality
20:00 – Matches
- OpTic Gaming vs FaZe Clan
- Rise Nation vs Echo Fox
- Era Eternity vs eUnited
- Splyce vs Lightning Pandas
21:30 – Matches
- Luminosity vs Team Kaliber
- Team EnvyUs vs Unilad
- Red Reserve vs Mindfreak
- Evil Geniuses vs Vitality
Main stream matches:
🔥 Hot Mic w/ @EvilGeniuses
📹 Recon Ep. 1
🗣️ Preshow
Tune in tomorrow for the very start of #CWLPS4 Atlanta!https://t.co/NKHQShcI4R
Stream start times:
🕙 10am PT
🕐 1pm ET
🕕 6pm GMT
🕔 5am AEDT pic.twitter.com/RVQOjYWlp9
— Call of Duty esports (@CODWorldLeague) March 8, 2018
Check out the Call of Duty World League Atlanta day one stream below. The action begins at 1pm eastern time:
While that’s the main stream, more exciting Call of Duty: WWII action will be going down on the CWL Atlanta Bravo and Charlie streams.
Call of Duty World League Atlanta takes place this weekend from March 9 through 11. PlayStation LifeStyle is live on site covering the event.