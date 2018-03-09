View the Call of Duty World League Atlanta Schedule and Stream – Day One

The Call of Duty World League New Atlanta event kicks off today from the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s the third major competitive event for Call of Duty: WWII, with CWL Dallas and New Orleans previously kicking off the competitive season. It should be a fun show with all of the top teams, such as OpTic Gaming and Team Kaliber.

It’s a huge event as there are over 160 teams competing in the tournament’s open bracket, and 16 teams already in pool play. It’s possible for a team from the open bracket to compete for the win, as in December during Call of Duty: WWII‘s first event (CWL Dallas) FaZe Clan managed to go from the open bracket and finish fourth overall. It was an impressive feat, and showed that open bracket teams can have incredible runs even if they are at a disadvantage.

Here’s the day one CWL Atlanta schedule:

10:00 EST – Doors Open 12:00 EST – Competition begins 13:00 EST – Broadcast Begins 14:00 EST – Matches Rise Nation vs Splyce

OpTic Gaming vs eUnited

FaZe Clan vs Era Eternity

Echo Fox vs Lightning Pandas 15:30 EST – Matches Team Envyus vs Red Reserve

Team Kaliber vs Evil Geniuses

Unilad vs Mindfreak

Luminosity vs Vitality 17:00 EST – Matches FaZe Clan vs eUnited

Splyce vs Echo Fox

OpTic Gaming vs Era Eternity

Rise Nation vs Lightning Pandas 18:30 EST – Matches Luminosity vs Evil Geniuses

Red Reserve vs Unilad

Team Envyus vs Mindfreak

Team Kaliber vs Vitality 20:00 – Matches OpTic Gaming vs FaZe Clan

Rise Nation vs Echo Fox

Era Eternity vs eUnited

Splyce vs Lightning Pandas 21:30 – Matches Luminosity vs Team Kaliber

Team EnvyUs vs Unilad

Red Reserve vs Mindfreak

Evil Geniuses vs Vitality

Main stream matches:

🔥 Hot Mic w/ @EvilGeniuses

📹 Recon Ep. 1

🗣️ Preshow Tune in tomorrow for the very start of #CWLPS4 Atlanta!https://t.co/NKHQShcI4R Stream start times:

🕙 10am PT

🕐 1pm ET

🕕 6pm GMT

🕔 5am AEDT pic.twitter.com/RVQOjYWlp9 — Call of Duty esports (@CODWorldLeague) March 8, 2018

Check out the Call of Duty World League Atlanta day one stream below. The action begins at 1pm eastern time:

While that’s the main stream, more exciting Call of Duty: WWII action will be going down on the CWL Atlanta Bravo and Charlie streams.

Call of Duty World League Atlanta takes place this weekend from March 9 through 11. PlayStation LifeStyle is live on site covering the event.