View the Call of Duty World League Atlanta Schedule and Stream – Day One

March 9, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

CWL Atlanta Schedule

The Call of Duty World League New Atlanta event kicks off today from the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s the third major competitive event for Call of Duty: WWII, with CWL Dallas and New Orleans previously kicking off the competitive season. It should be a fun show with all of the top teams, such as OpTic Gaming and Team Kaliber.

It’s a huge event as there are over 160 teams competing in the tournament’s open bracket, and 16 teams already in pool play. It’s possible for a team from the open bracket to compete for the win, as in December during Call of Duty: WWII‘s first event (CWL Dallas) FaZe Clan managed to go from the open bracket and finish fourth overall. It was an impressive feat, and showed that open bracket teams can have incredible runs even if they are at a disadvantage.

Here’s the day one CWL Atlanta schedule:

10:00 EST – Doors Open

12:00 EST – Competition begins

13:00 EST – Broadcast Begins

14:00 EST – Matches

  • Rise Nation vs Splyce
  • OpTic Gaming vs eUnited
  • FaZe Clan vs Era Eternity
  • Echo Fox vs Lightning Pandas

15:30 EST – Matches

  • Team Envyus vs Red Reserve
  • Team Kaliber vs Evil Geniuses
  • Unilad vs Mindfreak
  • Luminosity vs Vitality

17:00 EST – Matches

  • FaZe Clan vs eUnited
  • Splyce vs Echo Fox
  • OpTic Gaming vs Era Eternity
  • Rise Nation vs Lightning Pandas

18:30 EST – Matches

  • Luminosity vs Evil Geniuses
  • Red Reserve vs Unilad
  • Team Envyus vs Mindfreak
  • Team Kaliber vs Vitality

20:00 – Matches

  • OpTic Gaming vs FaZe Clan
  • Rise Nation vs Echo Fox
  • Era Eternity vs eUnited
  • Splyce vs Lightning Pandas

21:30 – Matches

  • Luminosity vs Team Kaliber
  • Team EnvyUs vs Unilad
  • Red Reserve vs Mindfreak
  • Evil Geniuses vs Vitality

Main stream matches:

Check out the Call of Duty World League Atlanta day one stream below. The action begins at 1pm eastern time:

While that’s the main stream, more exciting Call of Duty: WWII action will be going down on the CWL Atlanta Bravo and Charlie streams.

Call of Duty World League Atlanta takes place this weekend from March 9 through 11. PlayStation LifeStyle is live on site covering the event.

