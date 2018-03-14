Pixel Ripped 1989 Launches for PlayStation VR in May

Ana Ribeiro, a Brazilian virtual reality game developer that’s garnered praise both locally and internationally for her games, and Arvore, a Brazilian immersive narrative studio, have announced that Pixel Ripped 1989, a virtual reality narrative game developed by her and funded in part by Oculus, will be launching in May for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive.

While not much is known about the game as of now, we do know that the game will essentially be a game within game. Players will play as Dot, who must defeat a pixelated foe that is trying to open a portal from a video game and invade the real world. According to a description for the game, players will have to think “4th dimensionally” and be ready for tons of metagaming as they aim to save their world.

For more on the upcoming virtual reality title, check out a brief description for the game below:

Nicola incarnates Dot, our heroine, in a very special 8-bit quest: The Pixel Ripped stone is a magical rock that contains the soul of Dot’s world, Adventureland, which has been stolen by the Cyblin Master. Your pixelated foe is using its powers to open a portal from the game into the real world, bringing with him robots, dragons and general chaos! Be ready to “think 4th dimensionally” if you want to beat Pixel Ripped! Prepare to face a metagaming world full of surprises and tons of retro nostalgia! A game within a game, Pixel Ripped is original, fun and packed full of surprises that will keep you guessing along the way. From the floor of 1970’s living room where you will be playing the first home gaming console, all the way up to the turn of the millennium. You’ll be treated to 2D sprites of the 70s to the bright and colourful 3D graphics of the 90s, Pixel Ripped truly is a nostalgic and mad trip down memory lane. Geek out searching for hidden retro-easter eggs as you fight the mundane distractions of life so that you can get down to what’s most important – gaming!

Pixel Ripped 1989 will launch sometime in May for PlayStation VR.