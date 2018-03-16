Oddworld Inhabitants Teases Reveal for Something Next Week

It’s been some time since we’ve heard anything concrete from the folks over at Oddworld Inhabitants about their upcoming game Oddworld: Soulstorm. That might change in a couple of days, however, as a brand new teaser video from the studio has gone up on their Youtube channel, promising something Oddworld related on March 20, 2018.

As you can tell from the video, the only thing we get is some brief clips of concept art from the studio with “Explore His Origins” flashing on the screen. While it’s still a mystery as to what the full reveal could be, it’s highly likely that it has something to do with Oddworld: Soulstorm, the next title in the Oddworld series. Set to be a follow up to 2015’s New ’n’ Tasty, it had been hinted in the past that Soulstorm would be a reimagining of Oddworld: Exodus. Of course, it’s anyone’s guess as to what’s coming next week, but all signs point to some new Soulstorm information.

For more on the upcoming Oddworld: Soulstorm, check out a brief description of the game from 2016 below:

Having defeated Molluck The Glukkon, his former boss and RuptureFarms’ meanest inhabitant, Abe soon finds himself – along with 300 newly emancipated Mudokons – without food, water or a place to call home. Stranded alone in the desert, they find solace in a strange new brew – a delicious drink that has insidious ramifications for their newfound freedom.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated when new information releases. In the meantime, make sure to let us know in the comments if you’re excited about possible new Oddworld: Soulstorm news.