Sony Releases Beautiful Commemorative Trailer for The Last Guardian

The Japan Media Arts Festival recently took place, and The Last Guardian wound up winning the grand prize in the Entertainment division. To celebrate this accomplishment, Sony put out a beautiful trailer. They’re also discounting the game by 20% digitally on the Japanese PlayStation Store!

Check out the commemorative The Last Guardians awards trailer below:

For more on the PlayStation 4 exclusive, check out our The Last Guardian review. Here’s what Anthony Severino had to say:

When the journey comes to an end, you’ll find yourself in shock, emotionally-drained, and appreciative The Last Guardian stayed in development this long and still made it to release. The entire game’s pace is perfect. The difficulty and challenge is high, and completely reliant on how observant and explorative the player is. Every section of the game is stunningly gorgeous – a real work of art. The gameplay is pure perfection (aside for some clunky controls). The thematic use of the boy and the beast’s relationship and how it applies to the gameplay, the world, and the puzzles is nothing short of brilliance. The climax is a real tear-jerker, while not going for the obvious and providing a positive, heart-warming conclusion. If there were ever a game that was deserving of the word ‘perfect,’ The Last Guardian is it. In an industry where every developer packs in as many new features, as many modes, options, and configurations, The Last Guardian has no upgrades, no leveling, no add-on map packs, no RPG elements – it is an almost solitary experience, between nothing more than a boy, a beast, and the big world around them, yet it outshines nearly everything else. Video games as a market might demand the Call of Duty’s of the world to move units and put a spotlight on the industry through hype and marketing buzz, but video games as a medium deserves The Last Guardian.

The Last Guardian is available now for PlayStation 4.