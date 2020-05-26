Beloved PlayStation exclusive The Last Guardian may be getting a film adaptation if the latest reports are to be believed. Written by Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island writer Max Borenstein, The Last Guardian movie is said to be in development at Sony, currently casting for four main roles.

The Last Guardian film news comes from film industry insider Daniel Richtman, reported via FullCircleCinema. The report indicates they are currently casting a 12-year old for the role of “Boy,” the game’s main character who befriends the Trico creature, named “Tree,” who is also apparently being cast, somehow. (How exactly the casting for “Tree” will work is unclear, as there are no additional details for this particular role. I doubt Sony will find an actual Trico willing to audition for the role…but hey, Andy Serkis can play anything.)

Two additional characters name Ariana and Ueda are also being cast, looking for a 27-year old woman and 30-39-year old man respectively. These characters are parents looking for their daughter Mono, who is missing. It’s suspected that she may have been kidnapped by a Trico, much in the same way that “Boy” was in The Last Guardian game. According to the report, “The two will play a supporting role in the film as they travel with Boy and Tree.” Fun fact: the name Ueda is an Easter egg to the game’s creator, Fumito Ueda.

Finally, the reports says the film is being written by Max Borenstein and produced by Kevin Misher under Misher Films.

The Last Guardian has quite a storied history, first being leaked as Project Trico back in 2009 before becoming vaporware and eventually resurfacing nearly seven years later. PlayStation LifeStyle actually has an intimate history with The Last Guardian, going back to our beginning (years before I was even with the site). PSLS was the site that originally leaked the Project Trico trailer back in 2009. It was a major event that put PSLS on the map, but it was a decision that caused a chain reaction of events that left our founder with a lot of guilt for years to follow. To say the eventual release of the game was a huge weight lifted is an understatement.

Now news of the film for the beloved PlayStation exclusive is bringing The Last Guardian back into the conversation in a big way for the first time since its original 2016 release. Bluepoint Games included a Last Guardian Easter egg within its Shadow of the Colossus Remake for PS4 to honor the Fumito Ueda game.

When production on The Last Guardian film will begin is unknown, given the current pandemic making it nearly impossible for cast and crews to work. It’s also caused a number of delays for other films and TV series, such as the Uncharted movie that seems like it’ll never see the light of day, The Witcher’s second season (currently on hold due to the pandemic), and The Last of Us HBO series, which has been announced but doesn’t have a production schedule lined up yet.