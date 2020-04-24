Uncharted Movie Release Date Surprisingly Gets Pushed Up to July 2021

After facing countless setbacks over the years its been an idea—including no shortage of directors coming and going, casting changes, and countless delays and false starts for film production, there’s potentially a spot of hope. Previously delayed to October 2021 as coronavirus delayed production, Sony has now slid the Uncharted movie release date up to July 16, 2021. This news came with another round of film release date updates from Sony, with a number of movies seeing delays and some getting shifted to account for the “empty” periods in the 2021 release calendar.

Looking at the release calendar, it seems like Sony traded Uncharted with the untitled Spider-Man Far From Home sequel, which was originally set to release on July 16, 2021. The Spidey sequel has now been delayed to early November 2021, just a month after Uncharted’s original (or most recent, at least) release date. This shift seems especially odd because production on Uncharted hasn’t even begun yet. It was supposed to start filming last month, but the ongoing pandemic has delayed film production indefinitely.

The biggest unknown is when production and filming can even pick up again, and the potential of countless scheduling conflicts with a bunch of productions restarting all around the same time as studios each clamor to get their movies done and released first (for example, Tom Holland stars in both the Uncharted movie as a young Nathan Drake and Spider-Man as the titular hero. I’m sure stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas also have multiple projects on the table). What we can probably expect is even more of a shuffle game as the pandemic and lockdowns continue. This move was probably made more in the interest of delaying Spider-Man (a massive film with the backing of Marvel and Disney), and Uncharted was simply used to fill its spot on the calendar for now.

It’s only April, and this is already the fourth release date Uncharted has had this year (delayed from 2020 to March 2021, delayed to October 2021, and now pushed up to July 2021), so if the trend (and the pandemic) continues, it’ll have a new release date again by June.

[Source: IGN]

