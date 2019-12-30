For the second time this year, Sony’s Uncharted film will lose a director. Travis Knight, known for helming the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, is reportedly exiting his directorial position due to a scheduling conflict. Because of his duties as Spider-Man, Tom Holland, who will play Nathan Drake, is unable to adhere to the production timeline. Such a shift means Knight must depart. Still, Holland and Mark Wahlberg, recently cast as Sully, remain on the roster.

A report from Deadline suggests Sony’s commitment to the project hasn’t wavered. The film’s previously announced December 2020 release date will likely get pushed, however. Another director will hop aboard the film, though who the company may have its eye on currently remains a mystery.

As noted above, this is the second departure of a director during this year alone. Back in January, 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg joined the project. By late August, he’d left the director’s chair for unknown reasons. Knight’s hiring received an announcement about a month later in September. For now, there is no telling when Sony will bring another visionary into the fold.

This latest development serves as but another setback in a long line of production troubles for the Uncharted adaptation. Remember, the first rumblings about the film hit the web back in 2010, nearly a full decade ago. At the time, Wahlberg was attached to star as the leading man himself, Nathan Drake.

At the very least, the current draft of the film’s script seems complete. The writing team consists of Rafe Judkins, who’s written for Chuck and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, as well as the duo of Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Marcum and Holloway are best known for penning the screenplay for 2008’s Iron Man. PlayStation Productions will be directly involved, with Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan serving as executive producers.

