After the departure of Dan Trachtenberg this past August, the upcoming Uncharted film has gotten yet another director. This time, Sony Pictures is bringing Travis Knight on board to lead the charge, with production scheduled to begin in early 2020. Knight is best known for his work directing the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, along with Kubo and The Two Strings. Knight originally started out as an animator, with films like Coraline, The Boxtrolls and ParaNorman under his belt.

As it stands, the film is still scheduled to debut on December 18th, 2020. However, that date could change depending on when filming actually starts. Tom Holland is still set to star as a young Nathan Drake, with a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins. The Uncharted movie has been in development hell for over a decade, with several directors joining and leaving the project throughout the years.

Uncharted is one of PlayStation’s flagship video game series, spanning six games, and over 41 million copies sold across PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. The game’s developer, Naughty Dog has garnered a lot of success and praise after working on the series. Its next project, The Last of Us Part II is set to release on February 21, 2020. While talks of a new Uncharted game have been quiet, we likely haven’t seen the last of the series.

We’ve got our fingers crossed that Knight will see the project to its completion. Are you still excited for the upcoming Uncharted movie? Do you think Travis Knight will stay on board? Let us know your thoughts!

