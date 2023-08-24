PlayStation’s MediEvil Might Be Getting a TV or Movie Adaptation

Beloved PlayStation hack-and-slash series MediEvil might be getting a TV or movie adaptation. This “leak” comes from PlayStation Productions‘ own website, where a hawk-eyed fan spotted what looks like Sir Daniel Fortesque’s legs in a promotional video.

MediEvil adaptation rumor prompts responses from Hollywood writers

For the uninitiated, Sir Daniel Fortesque is the protagonist of MediEvil. A still of the video in question can be seen below:

So I was checking out the new video on the PlayStation Productions Website and my god…are those the legs of Sir Daniel Fortesque?



Could possibly be our first sign that a MediEvil movie is in the works at PlayStation Productions!



A perfect choice for an animated Sony movie

The tweet above caught the attention of Hollywood writers Ben Mekler and Chris Amick, both of whom pretty much confirmed that something related to MediEvil is indeed cooking at PS Productions.

PS Productions’ video also confirms a previous Deadline report that a movie based on Days Gone is in the works. Deadline’s reports are reliable, but Sony never officially announced the movie. The promotional video features protagonist Deacon St. John in what is the first official hint of a Days Gone movie.

It looks like PS Productions is firing on all cylinders after the commercial successes of the Uncharted movie, HBO’s The Last of Us, and more recently, the Twisted Metal TV series. Other franchises getting the Hollywood treatment include God of War, Gravity Rush, and Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series.