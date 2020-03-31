Yes, the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted film has suffered yet another big delay. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film is being moved from its previously scheduled March 5, 2021 release date. Now Nathan Drake’s adventures will hit the big screen on October 8, 2021, if another delay doesn’t switch things around, of course.

The film was originally to begin production this spring. However, the coronavirus outbreak Sony forced to delay filming by six weeks. As such, it’s no surprise the company chose to push the release date, too. At the time of writing, it’s not yet known whether production will undergo further delay in the weeks ahead.

Before these unforeseen circumstances took shape, the Uncharted movie seemed to have been progressing along nicely. According to Tom Holland, work was already being done for the film’s stunts. Plus, Mark Wahlberg had previously been brought aboard to play Victor Sullivan. Other casting details are scarce for the time being.

This delay serves as but another road block for the long-in-development project. The last few stop gaps were primarily due to directors backing out. Bumblebee’s Travis Knight counts as the most recent director to have exited the Uncharted film. He left due to a scheduling conflict. Now Ruben Fleischer, who helmed Sony Pictures’ Venom, is attached.

Uncharted isn’t the only Hollywood production to take a hit during such troubling times. Several movies and TV shows have been similarly affected. Still, this particular adaptation can’t seem to catch a break.

[Source via Screen Rant]

