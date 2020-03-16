The Uncharted movie curse continues as the film faces yet another barricade on the road to release. Due to precautionary measures being taken amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that is sweeping the world, Uncharted film production has been delayed by six weeks for the health and safety of the cast and crew.

Despite finally looking like production would get underway soon, circumstances beyond the film’s control have delayed it even further. This comes as many events, productions, businesses, have either been delayed or canceled altogether. As the threat of COVID-19 continues to grow, cancellations have gone from massive events like GDC and E3, to seeing development studios initiate remote work from home protocols to combat its spread. Outside of the gaming industry, Hollywood is also seeing a big impact. Movies slated to release within the next few months have been delayed (Fast 9 was pushed back almost a full year) and earlier today we received word that production on Netflix’s The Witcher’s second season had been halted.

The Uncharted movie production delay follows recent comments from both Tom Holland (slated to play Nathan Drake in the film) and Head of Sony Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst that production would kick off this month. As of right now, the release date of March 5, 2021 remains on the table, but it’s too early to say whether or not that will be pushed out as well.

Sony is also developing an HBO series based on The Last of Us, with writer/creative director Neil Druckmann partnering with the Chernobyl creator on production. Both are a part of Sony PlayStation Productions. It’s unknown how reactions to COVID-19 are impacting the early production of that series, though, without a firm release set, the creators have a little bit of room to play around in without having to declare any delays publicly.

So the Uncharted movie hits yet another speed bump on its road to release, but until then, you can catch up on the series on PS4 while you stay inside. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is only $16.70 on Amazon, while Uncharted 4 is $18 and The Lost Legacy is just $16.49.

[Source: IGN]

