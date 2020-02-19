Sony’s Uncharted film adaptation has been in and out of development hell for a decade now. Things may finally be on the right track, though. In fact, according to star Tom Holland, filming is set to begin in about four weeks. And work, such as preparations for stunts, is already underway.

Holland shared the production update during a recent interview with IGN. He also noted that “lots of the inspiration for the film has come from [Uncharted 4], in particular.” While the actor couldn’t divulge much else, he did tease that the plot will take Nathan Drake on a global adventure.

IGN’s full talk with Holland about the Uncharted movie features in the following Twitter post:

Sony’s Uncharted movie starts filming in four weeks, according to Tom Holland. pic.twitter.com/jqKo6Apx6l — IGN (@IGN) February 19, 2020

It’s mostly surprising to learn filming will begin in just a matter of weeks. The last update, apart from Holland’s praise of the script, suggested Sony wanted to tap Venom director, Ruben Fleischer, to helm the project. However, confirmation of either Fleischer’s or someone else’s hiring has yet to surface. With shooting supposedly on track to start in one month’s time, here’s to hoping Sony is able to lock in a director very soon.

Details about the film are scarce all around. Holland will play Drake and Mark Wahlberg, who was once on board to star as the adventurer himself, will assume the role of Victor Sullivan. Outside of these two leads, casting information remains under wraps.

Sony Pictures’ Uncharted film is slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

