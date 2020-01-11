The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline claim that Sony wants Venom and Zombieland filmmaker Ruben Fleischer to direct its Uncharted movie. The company is apparently keen to move ahead with the project but the publications report that it’s unlikely to be on track for a December 2020 release.

Deadline reached out to Fleischer’s representative but didn’t receive a response. However, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Sony has yet to negotiate with Fleischer so it’s too early to say anything.

Uncharted movie’s latest departure saw Travis Knight bow out due to a scheduling conflict with Nathan Drake actor Tom Holland. Holland is reportedly unable to stick to the production schedule due to his prior commitments, resulting in Knight having to step down.

Back in May 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment launched PlayStation Productions to turn video games into movies and TV shows. Headed by Asad Qizilbash, PlayStation Productions will team up with Sony Pictures for help with distribution.

“We’ve got 25 years of game development experience and that’s created 25 years of great games, franchises and stories,” former SIE executive Shawn Layden told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “We feel that now is a good time to look at other media opportunities across streaming or film or television to give our worlds life in another spectrum.”

“Instead of licensing our IP out to studios, we felt the better approach was for us to develop and produce for ourselves,” added Qizilbash. “One, because we’re more familiar, but also because we know what the PlayStation community loves.”

As for the Uncharted movie, when it’ll see the light of day is anybody’s guess.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline]