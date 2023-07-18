Uncharted 2 Dev Sees Similarities Between Game and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Scenes

Former Naughty Dog developer and Uncharted 2: Among Thieves co-director, Bruce Straley, has pointed out similarities between in-game scenes and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One scenes. The images in question are from the popular train sequence in Uncharted 2.

Did Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning seek inspiration from Uncharted 2?

Over on Twitter, Straley posted comparison screenshots from Uncharted 2 and Dead Reckoning, calling the similarities “the sincerest form of flattery.” Straley’s tweet garnered some interesting responses. While some fans were amused, others pointed out that Uncharted 2 borrowed the idea of the train sequence from Jurassic Park and criticized his tweet.

…the sincerest form of flattery! ? pic.twitter.com/qwVrLWqj2A — Bruce Straley (@bruce_straley) July 15, 2023

In Straley’s defense, his tweet doesn’t seem to be implying that Dead Reckoning copied an idea from Uncharted 2 — just that those scenes are similar. And as IGN has pointed out, Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie has made no secret of the fact that he’s sought inspiration from the Uncharted games in the past.

Back in 2015, McQuarrie told a fan that Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’s plane sequence was partly inspired by Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Game director Justin Richmond responded by saying McQuarrie “made my month.”

Whatever the case with Dead Reckoning, the scenes highlighted by Straley do bear a striking resemblance. Make of that what you will.