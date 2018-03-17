Koei Tecmo Officially Reveals Musou Orochi 3, Also To Be Known as Warriors Orochi 4

Koei Tecmo has just made a surprise announcement that should please most fans of their mainstay Warriors metaseries. At today’s live concert which is held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Omega Force, the company’s development team behind these hack-and-slash games, they have shown a teaser of Musou Orochi 3, which when eventually gets a Western localization, should be named Warriors Orochi 4.

Unlike the more recent game Warriors All-Stars which tried to have a more balanced representation of all Koei Tecmo IPs with a light-hearted story, Warriors Orochi—which started off as a PS2 game in 2007—first focused on merging the worlds of Dynasty Warriors (3rd-century China) and Samurai Warriors (16th-century Japan) with an original dark setting and having every playable character from both series appear along with more brand-new characters from other Chinese and Japanese legends, before starting to add characters from other titles in Warriors Orochi 3‘s expansions.

This teaser video is literally shrouded in white clouds as it shows Japanese and Chinese castles located nearby each other, before veering to a new background filled with European castles and Greek temples where Zhao Yun in his Dynasty Warriors 8 costume and Sanada Yukimura in his Samurai Warriors 4 attire face against each other. The European architecture in the new background has us wondering if Koei Tecmo would also feature more characters from their European history-based games Bladestorm: The Hundred Years War and Warriors: Legends of Troy.

Musou Orochi 3 a.k.a. Warriors Orochi 4 is slated for release in Japan sometime in 2018. No platforms have been announced yet, but considering that all past Warriors Orochi games were released on PlayStation 2 and 3 as their main platforms, it should be safe to assume that Warriors Orochi 4 will be coming to PlayStation 4.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]