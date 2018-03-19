PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

March 19, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is out this week in Japan, and now an English trophy set for the role-playing game has surfaced. The list of trophies reveal that the game will have a Platinum for fans to unlock, and that players will have to S rank all missions if they hope to earn it.

Check out the full list of Valkyria Chronicles 4 trophies below:

Platinum

  • Valkyrian Chronicler
    Obtained all trophies.

Gold

  • War Correspondent
    Watched all event scenes.
  • War Hero
    Obtained all decorations.
  • The Empire’s Worst Nightmare
    Obtained S ranks on all missions.
  • Devotion
    Completed ch. 18, and ended Belgar’s dark ambitions.
  • True Rangers
    All of your classes were upgraded to max level.

Silver

  • Legendary Soldier
    One of your classes was promoted to Paragon status.
  • The Federation’s Secret Weapon
    Obtained all ship parts.
  • Ultimate Tank Squad
    Obtained all tank parts.
  • Arms Racer
    Obtained all infantry weapons.
  • Squad E, All Present
    Recruited all squad members.
  • Agent of Destruction
    Defeated 1000 enemy units.
  • Ace Killer
    Defeated 15 enemy aces.
  • Pride of the Federation
    Obtained S ranks on 20 missions.
  • Our War’s End
    Kept your promise with Riley Miller.
  • Military Exemplar
    Learned all orders.

Bronze

  • Capable Commander
    Obtained an S rank on a mission for the first time.
  • Veteran Soldier
    One of your classes was promoted to Elite status.
  • War Profiteer
    Obtained over 1,000,000 DCT.
  • Damage Control
    Completed 10 missions without anyone in critical condition.
  • Naval Coordination
    Gave ship orders 15 times.
  • Follow my lead!
    Gave direct commands 15 times.
  • That’s an order, soldier!
    Gave orders 15 times.
  • The Hafen Reborn
    Developed the Hafen into a heavy tank.
  • Upward Mobility
    One of your squadmates was promoted to Corporal.
  • A Fruitful Chat
    Learned an order at the mess hall for the first time.
  • First of Many
    Used R&D for the first time.
  • Hidden Depths
    Completed a squad story for the first time.
  • Daring Rescuer
    Rescued 10 allies in critical condition.
  • Ace Fighter
    Defeated an enemy ace for the first time.
  • The Final Choice
    Completed ch. 17, and witnessed the end of the war.
  • A Reason to Fight
    Completed ch. 15, and defeated both Walz and Crymaria.
  • The Sea Fortress
    Completed ch. 11, and made it past the sea fortress.
  • A March in the Snow
    Completed ch. 7, and rendezvoused with the Centurion.
  • The Battle of Siegval
    Completed ch. 4, and won the battle of Siegval.
  • Martyr’s Courage
    Triggered a Last Stand 15 times.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will release on March 21 in Japan for PlayStation 4, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later in the summer. The international release, which includes an Xbox One version, currently is set to release in 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

