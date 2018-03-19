View the Full List of Valkyria Chronicles 4 Trophies
Valkyria Chronicles 4 is out this week in Japan, and now an English trophy set for the role-playing game has surfaced. The list of trophies reveal that the game will have a Platinum for fans to unlock, and that players will have to S rank all missions if they hope to earn it.
Check out the full list of Valkyria Chronicles 4 trophies below:
Platinum
- Valkyrian Chronicler
Obtained all trophies.
Gold
- War Correspondent
Watched all event scenes.
- War Hero
Obtained all decorations.
- The Empire’s Worst Nightmare
Obtained S ranks on all missions.
- Devotion
Completed ch. 18, and ended Belgar’s dark ambitions.
- True Rangers
All of your classes were upgraded to max level.
Silver
- Legendary Soldier
One of your classes was promoted to Paragon status.
- The Federation’s Secret Weapon
Obtained all ship parts.
- Ultimate Tank Squad
Obtained all tank parts.
- Arms Racer
Obtained all infantry weapons.
- Squad E, All Present
Recruited all squad members.
- Agent of Destruction
Defeated 1000 enemy units.
- Ace Killer
Defeated 15 enemy aces.
- Pride of the Federation
Obtained S ranks on 20 missions.
- Our War’s End
Kept your promise with Riley Miller.
- Military Exemplar
Learned all orders.
Bronze
- Capable Commander
Obtained an S rank on a mission for the first time.
- Veteran Soldier
One of your classes was promoted to Elite status.
- War Profiteer
Obtained over 1,000,000 DCT.
- Damage Control
Completed 10 missions without anyone in critical condition.
- Naval Coordination
Gave ship orders 15 times.
- Follow my lead!
Gave direct commands 15 times.
- That’s an order, soldier!
Gave orders 15 times.
- The Hafen Reborn
Developed the Hafen into a heavy tank.
- Upward Mobility
One of your squadmates was promoted to Corporal.
- A Fruitful Chat
Learned an order at the mess hall for the first time.
- First of Many
Used R&D for the first time.
- Hidden Depths
Completed a squad story for the first time.
- Daring Rescuer
Rescued 10 allies in critical condition.
- Ace Fighter
Defeated an enemy ace for the first time.
- The Final Choice
Completed ch. 17, and witnessed the end of the war.
- A Reason to Fight
Completed ch. 15, and defeated both Walz and Crymaria.
- The Sea Fortress
Completed ch. 11, and made it past the sea fortress.
- A March in the Snow
Completed ch. 7, and rendezvoused with the Centurion.
- The Battle of Siegval
Completed ch. 4, and won the battle of Siegval.
- Martyr’s Courage
Triggered a Last Stand 15 times.
Valkyria Chronicles 4 will release on March 21 in Japan for PlayStation 4, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later in the summer. The international release, which includes an Xbox One version, currently is set to release in 2018.
[Source: PSN Profiles]