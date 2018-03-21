Read the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT update 1.06 is now available to download. It makes balance adjustments, and adds in the Orbonne Monastery stage from Final Fantasy Tactics. Bugs were also addressed.

Check out the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT update 1.06 patch notes below (we’ll update with more specific entries once it is available in English):

Added the “Orbonne Monastery” Stage The “Orbonne Monastery” from Final Fantasy Tactics has been added as a new stage. Made Balance Adjustments to Certain Characters Emperor

Onion Knight

Cecil

Bartz

Tina

Cloud

Ultimecia

Vaan

Noctis

Ramza

Ace Implemented Character Move Lists in the Game Itself Move Lists can be checked from the following screens: Three-person Briefing screen (only for the character in use)

Battle pause screen in Offline Mode (only for the character in use)

Tutorial

Customize Character Description Changes The contents of character descriptions have been changed to focus on battle characteristics. Fixed Miscellaneous Bugs

For more on the fighting game, check out our Dissidia Final Fantasy NT review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say:

Without the inclusion of basic in-game move lists or character tutorials, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT presents players with a pretty steep barrier to entry and learning curve. It does itself a disservice by not providing the tools necessary for players to get the most out of the experience. As a huge Final Fantasy fan, I was determined to learn the ins-and-outs of Dissidia’s complex systems. Once I crested that peak, I was addicted. “Just one more match” has never become more a part of my gaming vocabularly than during the last week while pitting Bartz against Kuja or teaming Cloud of Darkness with Y’shtola. Dissidia is Final Fantasy through and through, from epic battles to incredible music to deep and obscure mechanics that most players won’t fully understand until they are hours into the game.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT update 1.06 is available now.

