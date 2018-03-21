Read the NHL 18 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

NHL 18 update 1.07 is now available to download on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It mainly fixes issues with the Hockey Ultimate Team game mode, but also has some tuning fixes for the hockey simulation.

Check out the full NHL 18 update 1.07 patch notes below:

NHL 18 Patch 1.07 Various bug fixes, tuning, and improvements HUT: Fixed an issue that caused Player Names in the Player Info screen to disappear; they should now show up.

Fixed the incorrect item options appearing for Coin Bonus items

Fixed the incorrect text color appearing in the various Leaderboards and Stats screens in HUT Champions

Fixed an issue where common Hockey Fights Cancer player items displayed invisible item art

Fixed an issue where Set Item Requirements art were not being displayed properly

Fixed an issue that prevented duplicate items from being accessed in HUT Collection team folders

For even more on the hockey game, check out our NHL 18 review. Here’s a snippet of what we had to say:

So, in the middle year of EA’s much-ballyhooed three-year redevelopment of the NHL franchise, things are coming along nicely. New players will have to work to get up to speed, as much as the game tries to help them out, but hardcore puck nuts will find themselves going deep into overtime with this one. The almost overwhelming numbers of ways that the game can be played means that it’s one that will definitely keep you going way past the finals.

NHL 18 update 1.07 is available now to download on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: EA Sports]