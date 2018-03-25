Tempest 4000 Out This Week, View the Trophy List

Tempest 4000 finally has a release date. The latest title from Jeff Minter and Llamasoft will release on March 28, 2018. In addition to the newly cemented date, the trophy list is also available for the arcade title. Players will be able to earn a Platinum trophy (which has a llama icon), and unlock a bunch of trophies that feature bull puns as their titles.

Check out the full list of Tempest 4000 trophies below:

Platinum Ultra Atarian

Get all the trophies Gold UnBULLievaBULL

Get to level 25 in Pure Mode without jumping

Get to level 25 in Pure Mode without jumping Completed

Finish all game levels

Finish all game levels Long march

Reach level 51 in Pure mode

Reach level 51 in Pure mode Ultra Survival

Reach level 51 in Survival mode

Reach level 51 in Survival mode UnstoppaBULL

Survive to level 25 in Pure Mode with no loss of life

Survive to level 25 in Pure Mode with no loss of life Pure skill

Complete level 1-33 without dying

Complete level 1-33 without dying RespectaBULL

Survive to level 17 in Pure Mode without loss of life Silver CapaBULL

Survive to level 9 in Pure Mode without loss of life

Survive to level 9 in Pure Mode without loss of life IndomitaBULL

Get to level 17 in Pure Mode without jumping.

Get to level 17 in Pure Mode without jumping. LoveaBULL

Get 5 or more hearts during warpout

Get 5 or more hearts during warpout Completed Rings Bonus

Finish one Rings Bonus round

Finish one Rings Bonus round Completed Path Bonus

Finish one Path Bonus round

Finish one Path Bonus round Risky rescue

Get rescued by AI droid at distance

Get rescued by AI droid at distance Max lives

Max out lives counter

Max out lives counter Halfway there

Reach level 51

Reach level 51 Both Worlds

Enter both Bonus Round types in one game. Bronze Divinity

Get the ANGEL bonus powerup

Get the ANGEL bonus powerup DouBULL TrouBULL

You and the AI Droid both get 25 or more kills on a level

You and the AI Droid both get 25 or more kills on a level Where’s me jumper

Get to level 9 in Pure Mode without jumping.

Get to level 9 in Pure Mode without jumping. A good start

Get to level 16

Tempest 4000 is set to release March 28, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]