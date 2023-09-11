Mortal Kombat 1 Trophies Revealed, Platinum Might Take Time

Mortal Kombat 1 trophies have appeared on PSN, revealing what appears to be a relatively easy (depending on skill) but potentially time-consuming Platinum trophy. There are 51 trophies in total; only one Gold, 15 Silver, and 34 Bronze trophies apart from the Platinum.
Mortal Kombat 1 trophies – complete list
Get the full Mortal Kombat 1 trophy list below courtesy of PSNProfiles:
Platinum
- Kompletionist: Komplete All Trophies
Gold
- What Just Happened??: Komplete 100% of Story Mode
Silver
- A New Timeline: Komplete 50% of Story Mode
- Who Was That???: Complete Chapter 15 twice
- Deadly Assassin: Perform 20 different Fatalities
- Give A Koin: Spend 10,000 Koins on the Shrine
- King Slayer: Dethrone a King
- Rollin’ With My Krew: Komplete Mastery with 5 Kameo Characters
- Juggernaut: Reach Invasions Level 20
- Vanquished: Defeat The Final Boss of an Invasions Season
- Made It Out Alive: Komplete a Survival Encounter
- Found You: Unlock a Secret Fight
- High Score, Is That Good?: Obtain a Total Score of 5,000,000 in Gateway Towers
- Happy Endings: Unlock 10 Tower Endings
- Big Spender: Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency
- Total Disrespect: Perform a Taunt without being interrupted during an online match
- Thank You For Being a Fan!!!: Watch the Kredits
Bronze
- Become a Ninja in No Time: Komplete the Basic Tutorial
- Eye of the TaiGore: Spend a total of 1 hour in Practice
- Titan: Deal 10,000 Damage to opponents
- Beaten and Broken: Spill 5,000 pints of blood
- It Has Begun!!!: Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial
- Kontender: Play 5 Kombat League sets
- Karnage: Perform 10 different Brutalities
- Annihilation: Perform 10 different Kameo Fatalities
- Making Friends is Easy: Use 10 different Kameo Characters
- Puppet Master: Komplete a Klassic Tower with 5 different Characters
- Test Your Might: Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters
- So I Just Kill Stuff??: Komplete 5 Unique Encounters
- Adventure Time: Komplete 25 Unique Encounters
- Buddy System: Komplete Mastery with 1 Kameo Character
- Where’s Blanche: Trade for an item from an Outworld Shop
- Take and Deny: Trade for an item from an Earthrealm Shop
- Ultimate Power: Use a Talisman
- Feeling Stronger: Reach Invasions Level 5
- Unstoppable: Reach Invasions Level 10
- Not So Big Now Are You??: Defeat a Mini Boss in Invasions
- Who Da Boss??: Defeat a Major Boss in Invasions
- Always Accessorize: Equip a Relic
- Kollector: Equip 3 different Relics
- The Mighty Have Fallen: Komplete a Titan Battle
- ABACABB: Use a Key
- Make Way, I’m Koming Through: Klear an Obstruction in Invasions
- Stop Hiding: Survive an Ambush
- Quest Master: Komplete 3 Daily Quests
- Working Overtime: Komplete a Weekly Quest
- There is No Knowledge That is Not Power: Use 10 Single Use Items
- Witness Me!!!: Change your Kombat Kard Player Module
Mortal Kombat 1 early access will kick off on September 14.