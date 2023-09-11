Mortal Kombat 1 Trophies Revealed, Platinum Might Take Time

Mortal Kombat 1 trophies have appeared on PSN, revealing what appears to be a relatively easy (depending on skill) but potentially time-consuming Platinum trophy. There are 51 trophies in total; only one Gold, 15 Silver, and 34 Bronze trophies apart from the Platinum.

Mortal Kombat 1 trophies – complete list

Get the full Mortal Kombat 1 trophy list below courtesy of PSNProfiles:

Platinum

Kompletionist: Komplete All Trophies

Gold

What Just Happened??: Komplete 100% of Story Mode

Silver

A New Timeline: Komplete 50% of Story Mode

Who Was That???: Complete Chapter 15 twice

Deadly Assassin: Perform 20 different Fatalities

Give A Koin: Spend 10,000 Koins on the Shrine

King Slayer: Dethrone a King

Rollin' With My Krew: Komplete Mastery with 5 Kameo Characters

Juggernaut: Reach Invasions Level 20

Vanquished: Defeat The Final Boss of an Invasions Season

Made It Out Alive: Komplete a Survival Encounter

Found You: Unlock a Secret Fight

High Score, Is That Good?: Obtain a Total Score of 5,000,000 in Gateway Towers

Happy Endings: Unlock 10 Tower Endings

Big Spender: Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency

Total Disrespect: Perform a Taunt without being interrupted during an online match

Thank You For Being a Fan!!!: Watch the Kredits

Bronze

Become a Ninja in No Time: Komplete the Basic Tutorial

Eye of the TaiGore: Spend a total of 1 hour in Practice

Titan: Deal 10,000 Damage to opponents

Beaten and Broken: Spill 5,000 pints of blood

It Has Begun!!!: Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial

Kontender: Play 5 Kombat League sets

Karnage: Perform 10 different Brutalities

Annihilation: Perform 10 different Kameo Fatalities

Making Friends is Easy: Use 10 different Kameo Characters

Puppet Master: Komplete a Klassic Tower with 5 different Characters

Test Your Might: Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters

So I Just Kill Stuff??: Komplete 5 Unique Encounters

Adventure Time: Komplete 25 Unique Encounters

Buddy System: Komplete Mastery with 1 Kameo Character

Where's Blanche: Trade for an item from an Outworld Shop

Take and Deny: Trade for an item from an Earthrealm Shop

Ultimate Power: Use a Talisman

Feeling Stronger: Reach Invasions Level 5

Unstoppable: Reach Invasions Level 10

Not So Big Now Are You??: Defeat a Mini Boss in Invasions

Who Da Boss??: Defeat a Major Boss in Invasions

Always Accessorize: Equip a Relic

Kollector: Equip 3 different Relics

The Mighty Have Fallen: Komplete a Titan Battle

ABACABB: Use a Key

Make Way, I'm Koming Through: Klear an Obstruction in Invasions

Stop Hiding: Survive an Ambush

Quest Master: Komplete 3 Daily Quests

Working Overtime: Komplete a Weekly Quest

There is No Knowledge That is Not Power: Use 10 Single Use Items

Use 10 Single Use Items Witness Me!!!: Change your Kombat Kard Player Module

Mortal Kombat 1 early access will kick off on September 14.