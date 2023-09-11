Mortal Kombat 1 Trophies Revealed, Platinum Might Take Time

Mortal Kombat 1 trophies - complete trophy list

By Zarmena Khan

Mortal Kombat 1 trophies have appeared on PSN, revealing what appears to be a relatively easy (depending on skill) but potentially time-consuming Platinum trophy. There are 51 trophies in total; only one Gold, 15 Silver, and 34 Bronze trophies apart from the Platinum.

Mortal Kombat 1 trophies – complete list

Get the full Mortal Kombat 1 trophy list below courtesy of PSNProfiles:

Platinum

  • Kompletionist: Komplete All Trophies

Gold

  • What Just Happened??: Komplete 100% of Story Mode

Silver

  • A New Timeline: Komplete 50% of Story Mode
  • Who Was That???: Complete Chapter 15 twice
  • Deadly Assassin: Perform 20 different Fatalities
  • Give A Koin: Spend 10,000 Koins on the Shrine
  • King Slayer: Dethrone a King
  • Rollin’ With My Krew: Komplete Mastery with 5 Kameo Characters
  • Juggernaut: Reach Invasions Level 20
  • Vanquished: Defeat The Final Boss of an Invasions Season
  • Made It Out Alive: Komplete a Survival Encounter
  • Found You: Unlock a Secret Fight
  • High Score, Is That Good?: Obtain a Total Score of 5,000,000 in Gateway Towers
  • Happy Endings: Unlock 10 Tower Endings
  • Big Spender: Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency
  • Total Disrespect: Perform a Taunt without being interrupted during an online match
  • Thank You For Being a Fan!!!: Watch the Kredits

Bronze

  • Become a Ninja in No Time: Komplete the Basic Tutorial
  • Eye of the TaiGore: Spend a total of 1 hour in Practice
  • Titan: Deal 10,000 Damage to opponents
  • Beaten and Broken: Spill 5,000 pints of blood
  • It Has Begun!!!: Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial
  • Kontender: Play 5 Kombat League sets
  • Karnage: Perform 10 different Brutalities
  • Annihilation: Perform 10 different Kameo Fatalities
  • Making Friends is Easy: Use 10 different Kameo Characters
  • Puppet Master: Komplete a Klassic Tower with 5 different Characters
  • Test Your Might: Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters
  • So I Just Kill Stuff??: Komplete 5 Unique Encounters
  • Adventure Time: Komplete 25 Unique Encounters
  • Buddy System: Komplete Mastery with 1 Kameo Character
  • Where’s Blanche: Trade for an item from an Outworld Shop
  • Take and Deny: Trade for an item from an Earthrealm Shop
  • Ultimate Power: Use a Talisman
  • Feeling Stronger: Reach Invasions Level 5
  • Unstoppable: Reach Invasions Level 10
  • Not So Big Now Are You??: Defeat a Mini Boss in Invasions
  • Who Da Boss??: Defeat a Major Boss in Invasions
  • Always Accessorize: Equip a Relic
  • Kollector: Equip 3 different Relics
  • The Mighty Have Fallen: Komplete a Titan Battle
  • ABACABB: Use a Key
  • Make Way, I’m Koming Through: Klear an Obstruction in Invasions
  • Stop Hiding: Survive an Ambush
  • Quest Master: Komplete 3 Daily Quests
  • Working Overtime: Komplete a Weekly Quest
  • There is No Knowledge That is Not Power: Use 10 Single Use Items
  • Witness Me!!!: Change your Kombat Kard Player Module

Mortal Kombat 1 early access will kick off on September 14.

Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

