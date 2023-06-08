Pre-Order Mortal Kombat 1: Price, Bonus Items, Standard vs. Kollector’s Edition Diffferences

Mortal Kombat 1 is available for pre-order on PS5 and PS4, along with other platforms like PC and Xbox Series X|S. Mortal Kombat 1 is an upcoming fighter from NetherRealm Studios that sees Liu Kang as the new Fire God create a new MK universe for the game. An extended gameplay trailer for MK1 was shown off at the Summer Game Fest 2023, revealing fatalities and featuring a brief interview with Ed Boon on the timeline for the reboot. Here’s how to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order guide

Mortal Kombat 1 is available to pre-order at various retailers including Amazon, GameStop, Target, and Hit in the UK. You can also pre-purchase the game at the specific console stores, like the PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop, in addition to PC via Steam and Epic Game Store.

You can pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 for PS5 through the following websites:

Amazon at $69.99

PS Store at $69.99

Target at $69.99

GameStop at $69.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Edition Differences: Standard vs. Premium vs. Kollector’s

The $69.99 price is based on the Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition. The Premium Edition costs $109.99 and come with one-week early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack DLC, and 1250 Dragon Krystals as in-game currency. The Kombat Pack comes with a Johnny Cage skin that is modeled after Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The MK1 Kollector’s Edition, exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, is also available at $249.99. In addition to all the items in the Premium Edition, it also comes with a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture, a Steelboox case, 2,700 Dragon Krystals, and an exclusive Liu kang character skin. Only select retailers like Target, GameStop, and Amazon will have this available for sale.

Pre-ordering any version of Mortal Kombat 1 will get you Shang Tsung as a playable character.