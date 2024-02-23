Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition and Preorder Bonuses Revealed

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 22, and Capcom is offering exclusive in-game items for players who pre-order. Meanwhile, fans who don’t mind spending a little extra can pick up the Deluxe Edition for $79.99. The Standard Edition retails for $69.99.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 preorder bonus and Deluxe Edition explained

The preorder bonus consists of the Superior Weapons Quartet, which includes a sword and shield, daggers, staff, and bow. Capcom describes them as “a boon in the early game,” suggesting they will offer an early leg-up without unbalancing the game. Players who pre-purchase the digital editions of Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 can download it directly from the store, while the physical versions come with a voucher code. Players can then retrieve the items in their in-game storage, accessed by talking to an innkeeper. Capcom also notes that it may make the Superior Weapons Quartet available for purchase later.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Deluxe Edition adds the Explorer’s Camping Kit, which players can purchase from in-game shops. It also comes with the Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection, adding music and sound effects from the original 2012 game. Players also get 1500 Rift Crystals, an in-game currency used to hire Pawns and purchase special items, and eight free items.

These include a Wakestone, which revives dead characters, and Art of Metamorphosis, which lets players edit their and their Pawn’s appearance. Ambivalent Rift Incense lets players change their Pawn’s Inclination and the Harpysnare Smoke Beacons attract Harpies. The Heartfelt Pendant is a Gift item. Finally, Capcom describes the Makeshift Gaol Key as a “Key to the gaol.” Presumably, Dragon’s Dogma 2 players can use it to escape from jail.

Fans who preorder Dragon’s Dogma 2: Deluxe Edition also get the exclusive Ring of Assurance along with the Superior Weapons Quartet.