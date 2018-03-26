Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3 Releases Later This Week
Back in 2016, Atari released two retro compilations under the Atari Flashback Classics banner. While it’s barely been marketed, a third one is set to release later this week on March 29, 2018. Official details are scarce, but a trophy listing on PSNProfiles confirmed that it’ll include games like Adventure II, Yars’ Return, and Saboteur.
Here’s the list of confirmed games (50 games were in each of the prior compilations, so it’s likely that more will be available in the full game):
- Adventure II
- Air Raiders
- Aquaventure
- Astroblast
- Atari Baseball
- Atari Football
- Avalanche
- Canyon Bomber
- Fire Truck
- Frog Pond
- Holey Moley
- Maze Invaders
- Millipede
- Monte Carlo
- Pool Shark
- Saboteur
- Sky Diver
- Star Raiders
- Super Breakout
- Xari Arena
- Yars’ Return
For even more on the upcoming Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3, check out the game’s trophy list:
Platinum
- Platinum Trophy
Earn all trophies
Bronze
- Unearthed
Try every game
- A Full Belly
Score 100 or more in Frog Pond
- 3-Alarmer
Get Extended Play in Fire Truck with two players
- Victory Lap
Get Extended Play in Monte Carlo at Medium setting
Silver
- Sabotage Savant
Reach a score of 20,000 or higher in Saboteur
- We Don’t Actually Need a Photograph
Complete all 32 levels in Xari Arena
- I Have a Headache
Get to round 10 in Holey Moley
- Salvage Master
Retrieve at least 6 treasures in Aquaventure
- Excavation
Clear the level in Canyon Bomber
- Maze Evader
Get to the top of the local leaderboard in Maze Invaders
- Safety Patrol
Clear the level in Avalanche
- Skywriting
Spell SKYDIVER
- Clean Sweep
Shoot at least 15 objects in a row in Astroblast without any score penalties
Gold
- Undefeated
Finish Adventure II without dying once
- Shark Attack
Clear an entire Rack in Pool Shark
- Triple Ace
Score at least 65 before refuelling and at least 90 overall in Air Raiders
- Imp-ressive
Do 99 points of damage to the Imp
- Commander
Achieve a Commander rating in Star Raiders
- 8-Bit Slugger
Beat the computer in Atari Baseball
- Yars Strike Back
Achieve a score of 300,000 or higher in Yars’ Return
Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3 is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.