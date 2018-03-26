Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3 Releases Later This Week

Back in 2016, Atari released two retro compilations under the Atari Flashback Classics banner. While it’s barely been marketed, a third one is set to release later this week on March 29, 2018. Official details are scarce, but a trophy listing on PSNProfiles confirmed that it’ll include games like Adventure II, Yars’ Return, and Saboteur.

Here’s the list of confirmed games (50 games were in each of the prior compilations, so it’s likely that more will be available in the full game):

Adventure II

Air Raiders

Aquaventure

Astroblast

Atari Baseball

Atari Football

Avalanche

Canyon Bomber

Fire Truck

Frog Pond

Holey Moley

Maze Invaders

Millipede

Monte Carlo

Pool Shark

Saboteur

Sky Diver

Star Raiders

Super Breakout

Xari Arena

Yars’ Return

For even more on the upcoming Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3, check out the game’s trophy list:

Platinum Platinum Trophy

Earn all trophies Bronze Unearthed

Try every game

Try every game A Full Belly

Score 100 or more in Frog Pond

Score 100 or more in Frog Pond 3-Alarmer

Get Extended Play in Fire Truck with two players

Get Extended Play in Fire Truck with two players Victory Lap

Get Extended Play in Monte Carlo at Medium setting Silver Sabotage Savant

Reach a score of 20,000 or higher in Saboteur

Reach a score of 20,000 or higher in Saboteur We Don’t Actually Need a Photograph

Complete all 32 levels in Xari Arena

Complete all 32 levels in Xari Arena I Have a Headache

Get to round 10 in Holey Moley

Get to round 10 in Holey Moley Salvage Master

Retrieve at least 6 treasures in Aquaventure

Retrieve at least 6 treasures in Aquaventure Excavation

Clear the level in Canyon Bomber

Clear the level in Canyon Bomber Maze Evader

Get to the top of the local leaderboard in Maze Invaders

Get to the top of the local leaderboard in Maze Invaders Safety Patrol

Clear the level in Avalanche

Clear the level in Avalanche Skywriting

Spell SKYDIVER

Spell SKYDIVER Clean Sweep

Shoot at least 15 objects in a row in Astroblast without any score penalties Gold Undefeated

Finish Adventure II without dying once

Finish Adventure II without dying once Shark Attack

Clear an entire Rack in Pool Shark

Clear an entire Rack in Pool Shark Triple Ace

Score at least 65 before refuelling and at least 90 overall in Air Raiders

Score at least 65 before refuelling and at least 90 overall in Air Raiders Imp-ressive

Do 99 points of damage to the Imp

Do 99 points of damage to the Imp Commander

Achieve a Commander rating in Star Raiders

Achieve a Commander rating in Star Raiders 8-Bit Slugger

Beat the computer in Atari Baseball

Beat the computer in Atari Baseball Yars Strike Back

Achieve a score of 300,000 or higher in Yars’ Return

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3 is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.