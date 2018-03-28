Watch Nearly 40 Minutes of New Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Gameplay

Independent game developer Funcom has revealed a ton of new gameplay footage for their upcoming game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. The footage for the brand new tactical adventure game is pretty in-depth, with nearly 36 minutes of gameplay shown off to players. The game puts players in control of a team of unlikely heroes, including a walking and talking duck, and a boar with some serious anger issues.

You can check out the lengthy gameplay video below:

According to Funcom, the game will combine the tactical turn-based combat of games like XCOM and add in real-time exploration and stealthy gameplay. For more on the upcoming title, make sure to check out a description of the game below:

Of course the world ends, it was just a question of time. Extreme climate change, global economic crisis, a lethal pandemic, and increasing tension between old and new superpowers. For the first time since 1945 nuclear weapons were used in armed conflict. Mushroom clouds rose from east to west before the dust settled. The humans are gone. The Mutants are here. The game, which is being developed by Bearded Ladies and published by Funcom, is set to release in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players must take control of a team of unlikely heroes, such as Dux (a crossbow-wielding, walking, talking duck) and Bormin (a boar with serious anger issues), and help them navigate a post-human Earth with its abandoned cities, crumbling highways, and mutated monsters on every corner. The ultimate goal: save yourselves by finding the legendary Eden.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden will release sometime in 2018.