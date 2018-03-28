Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Adds New Character, Co-Op Play, and More

Earlier today, Rising Star Games and Natsume announced a bunch of new information about the upcoming Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition that will be launching for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Not only is there anew character that is coming to the console versions of the game, but co-operative play will also be included along with new DLC, a Season Pass, and more to the game.

For a brief trailer showcasing how the co-op function in the game will work, check out below:

The new character coming to the game is Soleil, a gem sprite who will guide players through the new co-op features. Friends of the player will be able to control Soleil and help out on your farm using the magic of the gem sprite by growing crops, tending to livestock, and gathering materials. Players can also marry Soleil, should they choose, as once they gain feelings for the main character, they’ll take on a human form.

For more on some of the new things coming to the console version of the game, check out below:

A Season Pass will also be available to players who want access to all four planned downloadable contents the game will feature. All four downloadable contents are designed to enhance and offer more of a unique Harvest Moon gameplay experience! In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their voyage, their ship is hit by a storm and goes down. As they drift into a small harbor town, now in a shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse…but it won’t be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town!

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition will launch sometime in May 2018.