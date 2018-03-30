The Walking Dead: The Final Season Will Be Revealed at PAX East

Telltale Games just released a new teaser image for The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and it shows just how far protagonist Clementine has come full circle in her journey. In an image that mirrors one of the first season’s promotional shots, it shows Clementine projecting AJ much like Lee protected her as a child.

The studio also confirmed again that the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season will premiere later this year. It’s set to release on consoles, PC, and mobile. The first footage from The Final Season will be premiered at PAX East during a panel on Friday, April 6, 2018. The hour-long panel is appropriately titled a “Telltale’s The Walking Dead: First Look at the Final Season”

“It’s going to be an amazing experience,” said Clementine voice actress Melissa Hutchison when the season was announced. “Thank you all so much, from the bottom of my heart. It’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, and so much love has been behind this whole experience. Good luck, I’ll be right there with you.”

Check out the full The Walking Dead: The Final Season PAX East schedule below:

PAX East Schedule Panel: Telltale’s The Walking Dead: First Look at the Final Season

Friday 04/06 12:30-1:30PM in Albatross Theatre

Friday 04/06 2:00-3:00PM in Skybound Room 206

Friday 04/06 2:00-3:00PM on Twitch.tv/Skybound

Saturday 04/07 2:00-3:00PM in Skybound Room 206

