Third Editions Taro Yoko NieR Book Unlocked In Kickstarter Campaign With Just Under a Week to Go

After the Third Editions Kickstarter campaign reached its initial goal, the publisher announced a NieR book as a stretch goal. Reaching that threshold would add a fourth book to the project, titled The Work of Taro Yoko: From Drakengard to NieR: Automata. With just under a week to go until the conclusion of the campaign, Third Editions reached their stretch goal thanks to the help of nearly 1,500 backers to the project. The Work of Taro Yoko: From Drakengard to NieR: Automata features a forward written by the director himself and will be printed in both standard and collector edition covers (pictured above).

The Work of Taro Yoko: From Drakengard to NieR: Automata. With the massive success of NieR: Automata—selling more than 2.5 million copies and earning top spot as our game of the year for 2017–it makes sense to bring that book to an English-speaking audience quickly using the success of this Kickstarter campaign.

Third Editions’ Kickstarter campaign is to fund English translations of their high quality and well-researched gaming history books, including books about Bloodborne, Zelda, and Final Fantasy VIII. The French publisher currently has a number of tomes in the French language, and they are slowly working on bringing that entire library to English speaking audiences. This is their second translation campaign, with the first translating books based on Final Fantasy VII, Dark Souls, Metal Gear Solid, BioShock, and Zelda.

There’s one final stretch goal still to hit though! If the project reaches $172,000, a fifth will be added in addition to the NieR: Automata book, based on the results of a reader poll. At the time of this writing, there’s still $60,000 to go before reaching that tier, but many campaigns do see a huge signal boost right near the end of the project.

Third Editions specializes in high quality books that explore specific games in a narrative structure. Each book covers the creation of the game and analysis of the mechanics, themes, and legacy that its specific game has. The first Kickstarter campaign successfully raised $170,000 to fund the English translations of five books (three during the main campaign, and two from stretch goals), covering the BioShock series, Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid franchise, Final Fantasy VII, The Legend of Zelda games up to A Link Between Worlds, and the Dark Souls series from Demon’s Souls to Dark Souls II. We’ll have a review of these books once we’ve finished reading the extensive texts, but our early impressions are very, very positive.

If you have yet to back Third Editions gaming history books Kickstarter project, you can check on all of the details and progress on the campaign page. You can buy books that have already been translated to English over on the Third Editions site.