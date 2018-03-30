Latest Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Trailer Highlights Ken’s Dance Moves
Atlus just released a new trailer for their upcoming PlayStation 4 and Vita rhythm game Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night. The minute-long video focuses on one of the game’s characters: Ken. Give the video a watch to see how the Persona 3 cast member looks when dancing. Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.
Check out the newly released Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Ken trailer below:
View the Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night tracklist below:
- Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix)
- Mass Destruction
- When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix)
- Want to be Close (ATOLS Remix)
- Shinsou Shinri (Lotus Juice Remix)
- Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)
- Soul Phrase
- Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA”
- Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix)
- When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars
- Time (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Wiping All Out (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
- A Way of Life (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Heartful Cry (Atlus Konishi Remix)
- Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA” (sasakure.UK Remix)
- Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)
- Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (T.Komine Remix)
- Burn My Dread
- Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
- Kimi no Kioku (Atlus Meguro Remix)
- Our Moment
- Moonlight Serendipity
- Mass Destruction (Persona Music FES 2013)
- Burn My Dread -Last Battle-
- Brand New Days
If you’re interested in importing the rhythm game, you can do so over at Play-Asia (PlayStation 4 version, PlayStation Vita). Use the code “PSLIFE” to save $3 on your order.