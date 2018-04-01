Vampyr’s ESRB Rating Provides Some Details About Its Mature Themes

Dontnod Entertainment’s Vampyr doesn’t release until June but the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has already issued a rating for the game. As expected, it has been rated Mature due to its violent and sexual themes, blood and gore, strong language, and use of drugs. However, ESRB’s summary goes a step further to provide some details about the specific content that earned it the M label.

The board notes:

Characters mostly use swords or guns to attack enemies; Jonathan can also rip out the throats of human enemies by stalking and biting them. Some sequences depict executions of characters on and off-screen—a man’s decapitated head appears on the ground in one off-screen killing. Blood-splatter effects occur frequently, and some environments depict mutilated corpses covered in blood. The game includes some sexual material: references to a priest molesting a child; a prostitute soliciting a character on the street (e.g., “Pay me a glass and I’ll be gentle…Pay me a bottle, and I’ll be nasty…I promise I’m cheap and clean.”). During the course of the game, a character is depicted slapping his arm for a vein, then injecting himself with a drug off-screen (“that is better…I will make it through one more night.”).

You can read more about the game in our recent preview.

Vampyr releases on June 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: ESRB]