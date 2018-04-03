PlayStation Store Global Update – April 3, 2018

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life Pre-Order Bundle ($59.99/PS+ $53.99)

Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life Digital Deluxe Pre-Order Bundle ($79.99/PS+ $71.99)

PSVR Games

Crisis on the Planet of the Apes ($10.04)

Island Time VR ($14.99)

Khalid Young Dumb & Broke VR (Free)

Preta: Vendetta Rising ($19.99)

PS4 Games

The Adventure Pals ($14.99)

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ ($49.99)

Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux ($4.99)

Infernium ($24.99)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 GLOBAL MATCH ($14.99)

Minit ($9.99)

NASCAR Heat 2 Ultimate Edition ($49.99)

Of Mice and Sand Revised ($9.99)

Shiny – Deluxe Edition ($19.99/PS+ $13.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Attack on Titan 2 DLC ($3.49 and up)

Chess Ultra Chess Sets ($9.99 each)

Constructor Building Pack 2 : Made in America (Free)

Dragonball FighterZ DLC ($4.99 each)

Everybody’s Golf: Pine Hills Golf Club ($6.49)

Fishing Planet: Largemouth Bass April pack ($14.99)

Gravel Ice and Fire ($9.99)

Knights of Valour: PS Plus Vigor Gift Pack (Free for PS+)

Lego Worlds Showcase Collection Pack 1 (Free)

LET IT DIE – 4 Mil Downloads Pack ($99.99)

Raiders of the Broken Planet – Hades Betrayal Campaign ($9.99)

TERA: Item Pass ($59.99)

Warframe: TennoCon 2018 Digital Pack ($19.99)

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 DLC (Free and up)

X-Morph: Defense European Assault ($4.99)

PS Vita Games

Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ ($39.99)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 GLOBAL MATCH ($14.99)

Penny Punching Princess ($39.99)

Reverie ($12.99)

Sir Eatsalot ($11.99)

