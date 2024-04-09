PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 9, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Immortals of Aveum (PS5)

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)

PSVR Games

Reading World VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives Exvania

Become the wild

Cazzarion: Dart Wheel

Deceit 2

Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy

Dungeon Party

Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris

Freedom Planet 2

Frontier Pilot Simulator

Greed Series

Knowledge Keeper

Life of Slime

Rubber Hose Rampage

Saviorless

Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw

Ski game

Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded

Truck Sim 2024

Turbo Golf Racing

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

Withering Rooms

Next Page: European Update »