PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 9, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Immortals of Aveum (PS5)
- Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)
PSVR Games
- Reading World VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives Exvania
- Become the wild
- Cazzarion: Dart Wheel
- Deceit 2
- Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy
- Dungeon Party
- Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris
- Freedom Planet 2
- Frontier Pilot Simulator
- Greed Series
- Knowledge Keeper
- Life of Slime
- Rubber Hose Rampage
- Saviorless
- Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw
- Ski game
- Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded
- Truck Sim 2024
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Withering Rooms