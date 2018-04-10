Multiplayer Brawler Big Crown: Showdown Coming Soon to PlayStation 4

We all love a good brawler, especially when it revolves around multiplayer. Developer Hyper Luminal Games and publisher Sold Out are proud to announce that Big Crown: Showdown is coming this summer to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Big Crown: Showdown allows you to battle it out in four player local and online matches across three medieval settings. Your mission is to knock out opponents while simultaneously avoiding environmental hazards and other obstacles across 15 courses.

Let’s look at this newly-released Big Crown: Showdown trailer:



Hyper Luminal Games CEO Stuart Martin wanted to create a fun, family-friendly experience that players of all ages can easily pick up.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sold Out on our chaotic party brawler Big Crown: Showdown,” Martin stated. “Our goal is to make fun family gaming experiences that players of all ages can enjoy, and with Sold Out’s expertise we’re looking forward to our game reaching as many players as possible.”

Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director at Sold Out, also praised the game’s fun and welcoming mechanics, adding: “We’re very excited to be bringing Big Crown: Showdown to EGX Rezzed. It’s a perfect pick-up-and-play digital title, it’s fast and fun and something which everyone will enjoy. With the growing couch co-op and family friendly multiplayer games hitting the market, this one fits the bill perfectly and is a great addition to Sold Out’s line-up of games.”

EGX Rezzed is a prominent game event in London taking place this April 13-15. The show was first announced by Eurogamer and Rock, Paper, Shotgun in 2012, and focuses primarily on new PC and indie titles.

Ready to brawl out when Big Crown: Showdown launches in summer 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC?

[Via: Gamasutra]